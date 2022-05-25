A Speeding Driver Filmed Himself Reaching 124mph As He Flies Past Police Station

Out of a desire to get attention online and go viral many drivers are willing to make crazy gestures, often endangering themselves and other traffic participants.
A man behind the wheel of a Volkswagen posted a video on TikTok showing him driving at extremely high speed on an avenue in Suceava, Romania.
The speeding driver reaches 200 kph (124 mph), and in his rush passes in front of the Suceava County Police Inspectorate. It can be seen that the action is taking place at night but there are still plenty of cars on the street.
From what we can tell, the car he was in appears to be a Volkswagen Passat B7. In the video, you can see how the needle reaches velocities of up to 200 kph (124 mph). At that speed, on a public road, accidents can easily happen.
The driver is speeding through city intersections, so if a car had appeared in his path there could have been a massive accident.
The person who posted the footage seems to have already made a hobby of these videos defying traffic laws. Local media reports that in October last year, the same young man filmed himself speeding on the main road in the same town. In the images he posted himself at the time, it was also seen how he ran a red light past the queue of cars waiting at the traffic lights.
He was not penalized for speeding because Romanian law states that speed must be recorded by an approved vehicle. However, the red light cameras of the City Hall, which are approved for recording traffic offenses and offenses, were used.
The driver was fined 3,045 RON (almost $650) by the traffic police for failing to stop at the traffic lights and driving on the wrong side of the road, with the additional measure of suspending the right to drive on public roads for 90 days.
