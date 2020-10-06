A Spanish Electric Motorcycle Pushing 75 MPH Revives the Pursang Name

What we can see below is one of the freshest electric motorcycles around. It’s simply known as the Pursang E-Track. This bike is the result of three years of work between founder Jim Palau-Ribes and his team of go-to people.
The idea behind these bikes is the electric future we are all currently facing. To offer an electric motorcycle in line with performance levels of modern-day ICE. Why? Because we love speed no matter how we attain it, and since we can’t stop the electric wave, might as well ride it. And ride it we shall.
One of the factors that stands out on the bike is its dirt track design. High and wide handlebars with a tapered and tight tail finish gives it that dirt-bike feel. Even the fork and swingarm have that same enduro feel. But looks aren’t what matters in the e-game, it’s performance. So let’s take a look at what this bike can offer us.
kWh for a total power capacity of 7.2 kW. Now, these may not be the strongest batteries around but considering the bike includes three packs that can never be removed, they will offer you a range of ~87 miles (140 km). You would also expect three battery packs to bring a considerable amount of weight to the show, but the bike only comes in at 324 lbs. (147 kg).
However, a downside to this battery system is that it takes an entire six hours for a full charge. But with a built-in power cable, it can plug into any 220V socket. I wonder if we can just use one of those tiny adapters to switch it over to 110V sockets.
All that current is meant for an 11 kW Bosch motor. It may not sound like much, but when you put the two systems together the E-Track can reach a 74.5 mph (120kph) top speed. A neat thing about the motor is that it uses a two-stage reduction with a belt for the primary drive and a chain for the secondary drive.
To keep everything up to date with technology, this beauty even incorporates 3D printing technology in its construction. The screen support and base box for wiring is all created through 3D printing. Even the headlight support and a few other components are made using this technology.
Two versions exist for the E-Track. One offers just the standard panel work and comes in at nearly $15,000 (12,700 Euro), while the carbon finish model comes in at a little over $16,000. (13,700 Euro). Both models include the storage space underneath the seat and easy access to the bikes built in charging cable.
Now, as cool and capable as it may be, the company is only expected to produce only 400 of these by 2021. So, if you want one, get it now, otherwise you’ll have to wait for one to pop up on Craigslist.
