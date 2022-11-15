This Small Design Change Can Make Combustion Engines Deliver 30% More Torque

A small company showcased an intriguing ICE design during this year’s SEMA Show, featuring a two-piece connecting rod instead of the usual single-piece rod. According to their data, this on its own improves low-end torque by an impressive 30 percent.
No matter how hard it is for petrolheads and car enthusiasts, the internal combustion engine is heading into the sunset. The strict emission regulations and an imminent ban on combustion-engine vehicles in many markets mean that the beloved suck-squeeze-bang-blow propulsion system is living on borrowed time. Nevertheless, some companies still work on improving the century-old ICEs, which is interesting considering that they might never see a return on their investment.
Transcend Energy Group is one of them, and their innovation improves on the connecting rod, the simple part that connects the piston to the crankshaft. Instead of the single-piece part we find in all the combustion engines today, the startup proposes using a two-piece connecting rod named Thunder Rod. This effectively moves the pivot point from the piston to the connecting rod, with several advantages.
One of them is that the piston travels in a purely linear motion, free from forces pushing it against the cylinder wall. The new design uses saddles mounted inside the piston, which reduces piston rock and eliminates the need for thick piston skirts. According to Transcend, this also allows the piston to travel faster and further, boosting dynamic compression by 25-30% and low-end torque by up to 30%.
Road & Truck talked to Transcend engineers during SEMA and found out the company has tested its two-piece con-rod on a 5.3-liter LS engine. They chose this particular engine for its affordability and data collection abilities provided by its advanced computerized management system. Internal testing has shown that a Thunder Rod-equipped 5.3-liter V8 can match the torque output of a stock 6.2-liter V8 in the 1500-3500 rpm range. This translates into a 30% improvement in engine torque, which is impressive if true.
The startup has not provided actual data to support its claims, which made automotive experts consulted by Road & Truck skeptical. The changes proposed by Transcend are thought too small to offer such big improvements. Hopefully, the startup will finish the development of the Thunder Rod and offer enthusiasts and engineers the chance to work with the new hardware and measure the results. Until then, it’s understandable why people are reluctant to show their enthusiasm.
