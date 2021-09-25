A Single, Complex System for All Your Bike Riding Needs. Meet HAWKeye

While there’s no shortage of bike computers on the market, the HAWKeye system from Skillion is more special than its competitors, as it combines all the essential riding features you might need (and more) in a single package.
Skillion was founded in Australia in 2017, where it initially started as an e-bike manufacturer. The HAWKeye system is its latest creation, and it consists of four components: a tail unit (which has a wide-angle camera, a thermal camera for night rides, and LED lights), a thumb control device (with nine buttons that allow the rider to control the HAWKeye from the bike), a power kit (which is optional and includes a removable battery, a water bottle, and its cage), and the main piece of the system, the touch display.
The display of the HAWKeye comes with a universal adaptor that allows you to mount it to any bike. This is the interface of the smart system and comes with nine modes, each giving you access to a certain feature.
A bright flashing light, tail lights, and turn indicators are also part of the system.
Thanks to the rear camera in the tail unit, the HAWKeye can show you on the display a complete view of your bike’s surroundings. It can detect any approaching vehicles and alert you so that you can ride safely at all times. In addition to offering live video, the system can also record video for up to one hour.
Another smart feature is the Sentry alarm which goes off in case of a theft attempt. There’s also a mobile app for the HAWKeye, which is compatible with iOS and Android and gives you remote access to all the features of the system. A desktop interface is available as well. You can activate and deactivate the Sentry alarm from the app, you can communicate with other riders that use the same system, locate them with the “find-a-bike” feature, and more.
All the basics of bike computers are of course included as well, such as your trip info, live map, your speed, time left until you reach your destination, and much more.
As for compatibility, the HAWKeye system can be used with both e-bikes (not any e-bike though, you have to contact Skillion for more info on that), and regular bikes, if you purchase the power kit. Among others, the kit includes a rechargeable battery for the system.
Skillion doesn’t offer information on the price of the HAWKeye system yet, but you can already get early access to it here. The first 100 customers to pre-order the HAWKeye get a special launch discount. An Indiegogo campaign is about to launch, too.
