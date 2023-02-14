A Simple Laser Toy Can Make a Self-Driving Car Completely Blind

New research revealed a worrying weakness of self-driving vehicles, as a basic laser toy can make such a car completely blind.
The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, the University of Florida, and the University of Electro-Communications in Japan and is scheduled to be presented in detail at the 2023 USENIX Security Symposium.
Researchers demonstrated that physical attacks aimed at autonomous cars can be launched by pointing lasers at the LiDAR systems on self-driving cars, making them unable to process the collected data.
LiDAR technology was developed to serve as the eyes of autonomous vehicles. Based on the collected data, the vehicle can act accordingly, such as engaging the emergency brakes when a pedestrian is discovered.
Such a system relies on laser light itself, using reflections received from the detected objects to determine the distance, eventually being able to determine the proper reaction. Researchers, however, discovered that pointing a laser light directly at the LiDAR camera makes it prioritize the fake light instead of the reflections received when the vehicle is in motion.
As such, the LiDAR system ignores data related to obstacles and pedestrians, therefore failing to take proper action. Vehicles no longer activated the brakes even when pedestrians were detected in front of the cars, eventually causing an increased risk of collision. The fake signals, which can be sent to the vehicle for several seconds under the light is blocked, can keep the LiDAR blind as it moves on the road.
The laser-based spoofing system can be further enhanced with more advanced attacks that could produce more harm. Researchers used a simulated attack from a real person standing just a few meters away from the car and pointing the laser light at the LiDAR system. But with a more complex system, such as camera-tracking technology and more powerful lasers, a self-driving vehicle could be turned blind for several seconds, especially as an automated implementation would point the laser precisely at the right spot. An attack launched from a distance of 30 meters shows that autonomous cars already fail to process obstacle data, and the closer it gets, the bigger the accuracy of the spoofing technique.
Producing fake reflections is therefore enough to prevent a self-driving vehicle from reacting accordingly, but researchers say that dealing with this shortcoming would involve creating a more reliable system. In theory, the LiDAR processor should be trained to take action based on the type of reflection it detects, therefore being capable of ignoring the fake signals.
Researchers warn that the existing systems specifically supposed to protect the LiDAR systems from such hijacking can become useless even when a simple laser light is being used, and as such, they call for modifications that would help address the vulnerability before self-driving vehicles gain more traction.
