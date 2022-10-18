A Rare Koenigsegg One:1 With a Parking Ticket Is a Hilarious (But Real) Sight

Many regular drivers would be frustrated to return to a parking ticket on the windshield, even if they knew they should have expected it for parking on double yellow lines. But not this guy, most likely.
This guy is the owner of a rare unicorn: the fourth in a series of just seven Koenigsegg One:1s produced, the first-ever “megacar.” Not much is known about the guy, except that he either resides or spends a lot of time in London, UK. The many sightings of the car confirm that he uses it as a daily driver or, at the very least, drives it much more often than perhaps the other six lucky (and very rich) One:1 owners.
Chassis 7109 is painted in a very striking matte blue and features exposed carbon over a black interior. Like the other six One:1s, it’s the only one in this color combination, so it would be pretty difficult to miss it in traffic. Or when parked illegally, especially if you’re a warden.
This seems to have happened here, as the video below from SupercarsEurope shows: the One:1 got a parking ticket for parking on the double yellow lines. The most hilarious part is not seeing a £5 million car with an £80 parking ticket, as the video says, but rather the realization that this is the cheapest parking option for one such car in that posh area of the British capital. For U.S. readers, that’s a $5.68 million car and a $91 parking ticket at the current exchange rate.
Since the video was posted, it went semi-viral, as usually happens with sightings of this One. Commenters either crack jokes on how “the poor bloke” who owns it will never recover financially from that parking fine, or they point out the sad (but still funny) reality of how this is “legal” and affordable parking for him. It sure beats trying to find a parking spot with surveillance and within a stone’s throw and paying for it.
For the rest of us who have fewer chances of spotting a One:1 in the wild, let alone one that’s breaking the law, this is the equivalent of a unicorn doing a poop on a city street. It’s still magical but funny and perhaps infuriating at the same time.
@supercarseurope Do you think the owner can afford it? ???? #koenigsegg #one1 #ticket #parkingticket #london #rich #hypercar #supercar ? Aesthetic - Tollan Kim