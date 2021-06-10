A Prince on His Electric MINI “Horse,” Charles of Wales Visits Plant Oxford

A scene cut from a modern fairytale: Prince of Wales shows up in Oxfordshire driving an electric MINI, to celebrate 20 years of modern MINI production in the U.K. The milestone was marked through a visit to the Oxford plant, the first BMW Group factory in the world to build both combustion and fully electric MINI vehicles on the same line.
His Royal Highness wanted to get a taste of the manufacturing process and visit the MINI staff. He also met some of the factory’s apprentices, with Plant Oxford now having 130 trainees.
Plant Oxford is the heart of the MINI brand in the shire, with generations of families being employed at the factory.
Although the MINI Electric was only launched internationally last year, the high demand and positive feedback from customers will double production in 2021, according to BMW’s statements.
Around 1,000 MINI vehicles are built every day at Plant Oxford, one every 67 seconds. The first MINI car rolled off the line in 2001, but the factory has a much longer history. The plant has been around for 108 years and has more than 3,700 employees and trainees.
The MINI division of the BMW Group has ambitious plans to bring to fruition, with the brand striving to be the first BMW brand to go fully electric by the early 2030s. The BMW carmaker wants to globally reduce emissions from its production by as much as 80 percent also by 2030.
Meanwhile, MINI recently declared its Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 and Cooper SE electrified drive models as its sustainable summer representatives. Both models can now be equipped and accessorized for vacation adventures on the road, with roof tents, luggage compartments, camping gear storage space, and more.
The MINI Cooper SE has a range of 203 to 234 km (126 to 145 miles) while the plug-in hybrid Countryman has an electric range of up to 59 km (36 miles).
Plant Oxford is the heart of the MINI brand in the shire, with generations of families being employed at the factory.
Although the MINI Electric was only launched internationally last year, the high demand and positive feedback from customers will double production in 2021, according to BMW’s statements.
Around 1,000 MINI vehicles are built every day at Plant Oxford, one every 67 seconds. The first MINI car rolled off the line in 2001, but the factory has a much longer history. The plant has been around for 108 years and has more than 3,700 employees and trainees.
The MINI division of the BMW Group has ambitious plans to bring to fruition, with the brand striving to be the first BMW brand to go fully electric by the early 2030s. The BMW carmaker wants to globally reduce emissions from its production by as much as 80 percent also by 2030.
Meanwhile, MINI recently declared its Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 and Cooper SE electrified drive models as its sustainable summer representatives. Both models can now be equipped and accessorized for vacation adventures on the road, with roof tents, luggage compartments, camping gear storage space, and more.
The MINI Cooper SE has a range of 203 to 234 km (126 to 145 miles) while the plug-in hybrid Countryman has an electric range of up to 59 km (36 miles).