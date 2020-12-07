A Plane Rear-Ended a Car on a Minnesota Highway, and It Was an Amazing Save

SUV

ICYMI: A plane landed on 35W last night. (Yes, really!)



While this isn't *quite* what we mean by a "multimodal transportation system," we're glad no one was injured and are impressed by the pilot's effort to #zippermerge from above! pic.twitter.com/imPdiQ1wMX — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 3, 2020

On December 2, a single-engine Bellanca Viking plane made an emergency landing on the I-35 outside the Twin Cities in Minnesota and, in doing so, it clipped an, causing a crash. This is one of those rare times when you hear an aircraft and a car crashed, but luckily, no one was hurt.Footage of the strange incident was released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation on social media, along with photos from the scene of the crash, and you can find them all at the bottom of the page. In the CCTV video, the plane is seen making a smooth landing and touching down on the nearly-deserted highway, before clipping an SUV from the back.Both plane and car crashed, with the aircraft smashing into the barrier. It is believed the pilot crashed the plane so as to avoid further damage to the car, since he realized there wasn’t enough space to successfully overtake it. That said, owner Brittany Yurik is telling the media that her SUV has been totaled, but she is grateful for the quick thinking of the pilot because it may have saved the lives of both.Speaking of whom, the pilot deserves credit for the incredible save. He’s been identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis, a competitive aerobatic pilot, who has represented America in the sport in international contests. He is an experienced pilot with many hours of flight, and he did everything by the book, while showing exemplary skills and minimizing the potential damage of the collision.Officials say the emergency landing was triggered by complete engine failure of the small aircraft, but the exact cause will be determined by the ongoing Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigations.