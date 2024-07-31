A Pink McLaren Sat Parked in Front of a Luxury Hotel in London for Years, Now We Know Why

Hot pink and very intriguing. That is what describes this McLaren best. Regardless of the epithets, though, the car spent years in front of a luxury hotel in London, not moving an inch, becoming a social media sensation, and sparking various mystery stories. Some say that it is the same car that crashed in the heart of London in August 2020. But is it?
The McLaren 570S has been parked outside the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, with nobody knowing who it belongs to, where it came from, and when it will drive off. Some even claimed that they saw it there for the first time in 2014.
Others say the first time it showed up in front of the hotel was sometime in 2020, and it stayed there throughout the pandemic, not moving an inch afterward either. It is not exactly the kind of car that can keep a low profile.
First, it is a McLaren. Second, it is hot pink. Third, it is parked in front of a luxury hotel, with a gazillion people walking or driving past it every day. Over the years, it has transformed into a sort of local landmark with people traveling to Camden, the neighborhood in London where the St. Pancras Hotel is, just to see the pink McLaren.
Now, an employee of the hotel seems to have an explanation for the car that seemed forgotten there. As reported by Metro, she says that the McLaren belongs to someone who permanently moved into the hotel near the start of the pandemic because, with all the traveling restrictions, he was having trouble getting back to his country.
The one who owns the car is thought to be a man named Jordan, who reportedly crashed and totaled another McLaren, a 540C, on August 6, 2020, in an area in Marylebone, where the speed limit was 20 mph (32 kph). The McLaren hit a Volkswagen Golf, turning its own front end into a pile of deformed metal.
Well, sometimes, 533 horsepower (540 metric horsepower) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton meters), combined with an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3.0 seconds, top speed of 199 mph (320 kph), and rear-wheel drive can really be distracting and hazardous, and lead to low-speed crashes that send vehicles straight to the scrap yard.
Some claim that the car parked in front of the St. Pancras Hotel is the same one that crashed in Marylebone in 2020. However, footage uploaded to YouTube by the one who customized Jordan's McLaren, Yannimize, show not one, but two McLarens wrapped in pink film.
Whoever the owner is, one thing is for sure. He has money to spend on living in a luxury hotel in the heart of London. The most affordable room with breakfast included is at least $500, with the Grand Junior King Suite going as far as $1,000 per night.
Some on social media say that the owner of the pink McLaren is the son of one of the original investors of the hotel, and the apartment he has been living in is part of the original deal made by investors.
It stayed all those years in front of a newsstand in Conegliano, Northern Italy, where its owner worked. However, Angelo Fregolent parked it there before retiring and left it there.
Authorities had to move it in October 2021 because it was disturbing the traffic flow. Locals felt sorry about the change. The car had become a tourist attraction and even got a marker on Google Maps.
The local administration was going to fully restore the vehicle and place it in the garden of the Cerletti Enological School, right across the street from where Angelo Fregolent parked and left it for almost 50 years.
Another employee said it has been parked there since 2018 and confirmed that the owner lives in the hotel. The hotel administration allowed the car to be parked there, even though it is not a parking space, because it looks good.
Furthermore, while the one in front of the hotel is a 570S, we know that the crashed crashed 540C did end up in a scrap yard with a salvage title. YouTuber Henry Arnold rescued it, fixed it, and sold it. One year later, he got messages from subscribers telling him that the pink McLaren crashed again, sustaining similar front-end damage after slamming into a parked car in London. Nobody was injured in the accident.
A 1962 Lancia Fulvia stayed parked in the same spot for 47 yearsUntil the owner decides to leave the hotel and take the McLaren with him, his car is on the verge of becoming as interesting as the 1962 Lancia Fulvia became after it stayed parked for over 47 years in the exact same spot.
We go to many incidents involving crashed vehicles but not that many where one of those vehicles is a McLaren 520 #supercar. Crews from #Euston attended this RTC on Montagu Mansions #Marylebone last week to make the scene safe after a driver lost control. pic.twitter.com/QgyWIebr2X— Simon Tuhill (@NFRS_DCFO) August 11, 2020