A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Words: WRC Photographer Shares Life Story Through His Work

Are you an aspiring or active race driver or rider? Are you struggling to find sponsorships to support your career? Then you might need one of the following in your life: a manager, a PR officer, a Social Media Manager, a videographer, and a photographer. Scrap that previous thought. You're going to need all of those people at once. And don't even think that you can hire one person to fill in all those roles, that's not a good idea.