A New Top App Is Launching on CarPlay

More on this:

1 Sony Launches Two New Receivers With Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay Support

2 Best Automotive Designers Working on the Apple Car, Announcement Still on Track by 2025

3 These Are the First Carmakers to Offer the New-Generation CarPlay

4 BMW Not Necessarily Impressed With the New-Generation CarPlay

5 There’s No Reason to Be Excited About the New-Generation CarPlay