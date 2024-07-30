A New Pixel Is Coming, But Android Auto Users Still Struggle With the Current Gen

We're only approximately two weeks from the moment when Google will take the wraps off a new-generation Pixel phone, likely alongside other devices, including the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 3.
This is big news for the Android community. Google's Pixel is often considered the best device an Android user can get, as it offers a genuine experience with Google's operating system mixed with top specs and premium build quality.
For Android Auto users, the debut of the Google Pixel 9 is the moment when they hope to get a more stable and reliable experience in the car.
While a new Pixel is coming, the current generations struggle with Android Auto, offering no benefit when comparing them to other Android devices. Most users expected the Pixel to feel at home on Android Auto and offer improved stability and reliability – this makes sense, considering the setup comes down to running a Google app on a Google phone.
However, this is so not the case for some users, as the Pixel is prone to the same issues as any other Android device. The Pixel-specific updates rarely improve the experience with Android Auto, and a glitch that several readers reported to me on multiple occasions proves that Google sometimes needs months to resolve even the widespread problems.
Making and receiving phone calls is also easier, as you see who's calling on the larger screen. You can use Google Assistant to manage phone calls without looking at the screen.
The current-gen Pixels have been struggling with phone calls for more than half a year, but before I delve into details, it's important to understand that not everybody hits the same behavior. However, the issue seems to affect more than just the latest-gen Pixel, and this could be one of the reasons Google needs so much time to release a patch.
Everything else that involves audio is working correctly, including navigation and listening to music. This suggests that the audio is not broken entirely on Android Auto, and the connection works correctly.
Users have already tried the generic workarounds in the Android Auto space, including switching from cables to wireless and reinstalling the application. However, nothing restored the audio during calls in Android Auto.
The issue seems to impact several Pixel generations, starting with the Pixel 5 and ending with the Pixel 7. Users claim their devices are up-to-date, running Android 14 and with the latest Android Auto version installed.
Google has already chimed in, asking for more information about the glitch, but no details were offered regarding a patch or a potential fix. Considering the problem is already several months old, users have lost faith that an update would eventually land, so if you find a way to repair this problem, drop me a line, and I'll update the article to share it with everyone.
The biggest Android Auto project is a program currently in the preview stage that will allow apps built for large screens to be available in the car. Google announced the program at I/O earlier this year, and apps wouldn't require an update to go live on Android Auto; they only need to meet certain requirements.
The broken calls
One of the reasons people use Android Auto is that they can get their apps, including Google Maps and Waze, on the larger screen in their cars. It's not hard to see why this is a major benefit, as you can see the directions and the reported hazards more easily. Others want to remain connected with their mobile devices even when driving, and Android Auto allows them to do it with voice commands.
Making and receiving phone calls is also easier, as you see who's calling on the larger screen. You can use Google Assistant to manage phone calls without looking at the screen.
The current-gen Pixels have been struggling with phone calls for more than half a year, but before I delve into details, it's important to understand that not everybody hits the same behavior. However, the issue seems to affect more than just the latest-gen Pixel, and this could be one of the reasons Google needs so much time to release a patch.
Posts online suggest that the broken call audio glitch has been around since at least October 2023. Someone turned to Google's forums to complain that whenever they make or receive a phone call, the audio is unavailable, so they can't hear what the other person is saying. The audio is not routed to the vehicle's speakers, albeit it's coming through the phone's speaker normally when Android Auto is not connected.
Everything else that involves audio is working correctly, including navigation and listening to music. This suggests that the audio is not broken entirely on Android Auto, and the connection works correctly.
Users have already tried the generic workarounds in the Android Auto space, including switching from cables to wireless and reinstalling the application. However, nothing restored the audio during calls in Android Auto.
Someone says the only way to make phone calls when driving is to disconnect Android Auto and control everything via Bluetooth. One user explains that doing this mid-driving also works, but you can easily tell this is a big no-no, as it requires looking at and interacting with the screen. Disconnecting Android Auto only for phone calls could be a workaround when parked, but it is otherwise a dangerous recommendation.
The issue seems to impact several Pixel generations, starting with the Pixel 5 and ending with the Pixel 7. Users claim their devices are up-to-date, running Android 14 and with the latest Android Auto version installed.
Google has already chimed in, asking for more information about the glitch, but no details were offered regarding a patch or a potential fix. Considering the problem is already several months old, users have lost faith that an update would eventually land, so if you find a way to repair this problem, drop me a line, and I'll update the article to share it with everyone.
Meanwhile, the debut of the Pixel 9 on August 13 will bring major software and hardware upgrades, including Android 15. However, it'll be interesting to see if the Android Auto experience will be improved, especially considering that the battle in this space is getting fiercer. Apple is also projected to unveil the next-generation CarPlay later this year, possibly in September, so Google becoming more committed to Android Auto is the only option.
The biggest Android Auto project is a program currently in the preview stage that will allow apps built for large screens to be available in the car. Google announced the program at I/O earlier this year, and apps wouldn't require an update to go live on Android Auto; they only need to meet certain requirements.