A New Leaf 3.0 from Zize Is the e-Bike That Can Carry Even Obese Riders

No more excuses. The latest from Zize Bikes is an e-bike that can carry even the heaviest riders out there, so there is literally no more excuse for them not to go out and turn the proverbial new leaf.
Called New Leaf 3.0 (get it?), this recently released e-bike does what other e-bikes aren’t able to: carry even obese riders.
Most e-bikes come with a weight limit of around 250 pounds (115 kg), while cargo bikes’ limitations hover around 350 pounds (159 kg). While this means they can carry heavier riders, they’re certainly not fit to hold obese ones. This is where New Leaf 3.0 comes in.
This e-bike is built with the goal to last and has a total payload capacity of a whopping 500 pounds (250 kg). Considering that doctors recommend overweight and obese people should start out easily (running at this kind of weight is completely out of the question, as it would put too much pressure on the joints and bones), an e-bike is just the type of workout that could work. And one they would enjoy, as well.
Zize Bikes makes sure that it delivers. Fit with a 750W mid-mounted Bafang motor and a bigger controller that puts out a peak 1,000W (previous iterations had a 1,000W motor but legislation made them fall out of the e-bike classification, so Zize had to go smaller – on paper, at the very least), it comes with a 48-volt, 17.5-Ah battery good for an estimated 40 to 50 (65 to 80 km) range on a single charge.
Of course, range is dependent on weight, terrain, weather and how much use the motor is getting. Zize aims to help riders choose the level of their workout, thanks to an internal hub shift system with eight gears. Front and rear disc brakes, and solid 32-spoke, double-walled alloy rims will make the ride comfortable and safe.
The frame and fork are made of aircraft-grade steel, with forged alloy pedals, and a doubly-bolted seatpost. There are two sizes of frames, accommodating riders as tall as 7 feet (213 cm). If the price is no deterrent (and it probably is, since it’s $6,500), and you know yourself to be on the heavy side, you no longer have an excuse for not going out to get some exercise and fresh air.
Most e-bikes come with a weight limit of around 250 pounds (115 kg), while cargo bikes’ limitations hover around 350 pounds (159 kg). While this means they can carry heavier riders, they’re certainly not fit to hold obese ones. This is where New Leaf 3.0 comes in.
This e-bike is built with the goal to last and has a total payload capacity of a whopping 500 pounds (250 kg). Considering that doctors recommend overweight and obese people should start out easily (running at this kind of weight is completely out of the question, as it would put too much pressure on the joints and bones), an e-bike is just the type of workout that could work. And one they would enjoy, as well.
Zize Bikes makes sure that it delivers. Fit with a 750W mid-mounted Bafang motor and a bigger controller that puts out a peak 1,000W (previous iterations had a 1,000W motor but legislation made them fall out of the e-bike classification, so Zize had to go smaller – on paper, at the very least), it comes with a 48-volt, 17.5-Ah battery good for an estimated 40 to 50 (65 to 80 km) range on a single charge.
Of course, range is dependent on weight, terrain, weather and how much use the motor is getting. Zize aims to help riders choose the level of their workout, thanks to an internal hub shift system with eight gears. Front and rear disc brakes, and solid 32-spoke, double-walled alloy rims will make the ride comfortable and safe.
The frame and fork are made of aircraft-grade steel, with forged alloy pedals, and a doubly-bolted seatpost. There are two sizes of frames, accommodating riders as tall as 7 feet (213 cm). If the price is no deterrent (and it probably is, since it’s $6,500), and you know yourself to be on the heavy side, you no longer have an excuse for not going out to get some exercise and fresh air.