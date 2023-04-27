A New Google Maps Alternative Launches on Android Auto With Massive Update

While for many people, the navigation space comes down to Google Maps and Waze, this app category includes several other worthy names. Magic Earth is one of the apps whose main priority is to provide top-notch navigation without compromising user privacy.
As the first navigation app that supported the CarPlay Dashboard, Magic Earth has always tried to provide users with innovative features.
The latest Android version has a similar purpose, as it’s packed with new features to massively overhaul the driving and navigation experience.
For example, Magic Earth now supports Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) systems powered by the phone’s camera. The application can monitor the road ahead and provide functionality otherwise available in integrated ADAS technology fitted into the car. The application offers lane departure warnings, traffic sign recognition, and forward and pedestrian collision notifications.
With this update, Magic Earth officially becomes a Google Maps alternative on Android Auto. The application can now run on Google’s car platform – CarPlay support has been offered for a very long time. Still, for some reason, Android Auto compatibility has never been a priority for the parent company.
The navigation application, which retains its focus on user privacy and offline route guidance, also brings most features to Android Auto. As such, Android Auto users can also navigate without an Internet connection.
The new app update includes a feature that Google Maps has ignored for years. Magic Earth now supports truck navigation, letting users enter vehicle information. For example, the application can look for routes based on certain vehicle parameters, such as width, height, length, weight, and axle weight. Once all these details are provided, Magic Earth only configures appropriate routes, avoiding narrow roads, low bridges, and sharp curves.
Google Maps isn’t suitable for truck navigation. The route guidance provided by the app is exclusively aimed at passenger cars, as Google Maps doesn’t take into account the vehicle dimensions or the cargo size. Lorry drivers relying on Google Maps for navigation occasionally end up stuck on small country roads where their vehicles don’t fit.
Magic Earth packs a series of extra features too. The application also offers traffic information and weather data for configured locations. Speed trap warnings are also available, and so is public transit should you need to reach an address using a different means of transportation.
Based on OpenStreetMap, Magic Earth should theoretically offer up-to-date maps worldwide, so thanks to this update, it becomes an all-in-one Google Maps rival that Android users should try out.
The parent company says an overhaul of the iPhone app is also in the works. The rollout should begin at the end of June this year, but more information will be shared closer to the launch.
