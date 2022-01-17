A New Google Maps Alternative Is Now Available on CarPlay

While Google Maps is currently one of the most popular navigation apps for iPhone and Android users, there are plenty of alternatives out there, many also coming with Android Auto and CarPlay support.
And the good news is the number of solutions updated with support for the car-optimized experience is growing. This week, it’s the turn of MapQuest to make its highly anticipated debut on CarPlay.
Parent company System1 has announced that MapQuest is now available on CarPlay, therefore delivering its top-notch navigation capabilities to drivers right on the head unit in the cabin.
The CarPlay version integrates the essential feature package bundled with MapQuest, so in addition to the obvious turn-by-turn directions, the application also offers support for day and night modes, dashboard navigation alerts, custom audio settings, and access to saved routes.
Because traffic conditions are critical for every driver out there, MapQuest also lets users preview the route before actually starting the navigation. And to reduce the time needed for the whole thing, there’s also a list with the favorite destinations to easily select the place you want to go to.
Needless to say, MapQuest is an excellent addition to the CarPlay app ecosystem, and this can only be good news for everybody using this platform on a daily basis.
CarPlay is getting more and more apps, and as far as navigation solutions are concerned, the competition in this software category is super-fierce. Of course, it goes without saying the native Apple Maps, as well as Google Maps and Waze, are currently among the top navigation choices on CarPlay, but at the same time, third-party solutions like MapQuest have their own userbases that just keep growing.
If you want to give a try to MapQuest on CarPlay, just make sure you update the app to version 6.0.23. Your iPhone must be running at least iOS 12, so if you have already updated to iOS 15, you should be good to go.
