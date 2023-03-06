A New Big App Gets Updated With Android Auto Coolwalk Support

Google started the rollout of the Coolwalk interface for Android Auto last week, and one of the things this update needs to succeed is en-masse support from developers.
Applications are slowly being updated to take advantage of the dashboard view in Android Auto, and another big name has recently received this functionality as well.
ABRP, also known as A Better Routeplanner, can now run in the card-based interface that is available in the new Android Auto. The most recent version of the app includes this feature, therefore running side-by-side with music apps and phone calls.
ABRP’s main goal is to help EV owners find a better route to their destinations. The application makes route planning a more convenient process, as it also includes charge stops. Based on the vehicle model, it can estimate the range and help plan routes accordingly, especially in the case of long journeys.
Available on the web, Android, and iPhone, ABRP looks for compatible charging stations along the route and suggests stops to help an EV reach a defined destination. Additionally, it can also estimate the trip duration based not only on total driving time, but also on how long it’d take to recharge at the suggested stops.
With Android Auto and Coolwalk support, ABRP brings its features to the larger screens inside the car. The interface is mirrored to displays on the dashboard, so the routes, including the configured charging stops, are provided in a car-optimized interface.
The bad news is that Android Auto support is not available for free. ABRP offers this feature as part of its premium plan, so customers who want to run the app on the display in the car must pay for an upgrade. As such, Coolwalk support is only offered to premium subscribers.
Google started the Android Auto Coolwalk rollout in January, and the process is still in progress. The company uses a server-controlled model for the release, so Android devices receive the update when Google determines a high reliability level.
This has already caused frustration in the Android Auto user base. Some users are getting Coolwalk faster than others, as the feature isn’t included in a specific update. Google must enable it for each set of devices.
The search company did not announce any timing information regarding the broad availability of Coolwalk. However, the new design should become available for all users by the end of the year, with the rollout gaining traction as we speak. The most recent version of Android Auto is 9.0, while the ABRP build that includes Coolwalk support is 4.3.7. The update is already available on the Google Play Store, so if you’re a premium subscriber, you should be able to run ABRP on the dashboard screen after installing the new version.
