A Motorized Wheelchair Can Tow a Powerboat on Public Roads But That Doesn’t Mean It Should

As the old adage goes, just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. One man has become an unlikely internet sensation (the term “legend” did pop up) after video of him towing a powerboat with his motorized wheelchair has gone viral.
As TireMeetsRoad points out, the video was shot last Sunday at an intersection in El Cajon, California, in San Diego County, where a driver was shocked to see what stalled incoming traffic. A man on a motorized wheelchair was coming through, slowly towing a powerboat on what looked like a standard trailer.
You can see the video at the bottom of the page as well. The improvised rig is making its way slowly through the intersection, and then moves to the right-hand lane. Behind him is a line of seemingly-patient or just very shocked drivers, waiting for the lane to clear so they can pass. The wheelchair wobbles as it turns, but the experienced operator is able to smooth over without toppling. That he’s experienced is a wild guess.
As per the media outlet, technically, it’s not illegal to tow something with your motorized wheelchair, in the sense that there is no explicit mention of it. Towing laws in the State of California are more focused on stuff like taillights, brakes, maximum towed weight, and traveling with people inside the towed vehicle. That said, while the towing vehicle probably doesn’t fall foul of the law, it wouldn’t be that far-fetched to assume that this guy doesn’t have brakes on the trailer on which the boat sits, or taillights.
Awesome as his improvisation might be – and very in handy for emergency towing situations – it does present a safety hazard, both for himself and other drivers, and blocks traffic. On the bright side, at least the makeshift rig can’t move very fast.
The saying comes to mind again: just because you can doesn’t mean you should. *Warning: Please be advised that the footage below contains graphic language that might offend.
