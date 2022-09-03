A Mississippi Pilot Threatens To Crash Into a Walmart, They're Still in the Air

The Tupelo Police Department confirmed on Saturday that a pilot made contact with air traffic control and announced that he intends to crash into a Walmart located on West Main Street. Both the targeted Walmart and nearby stores have been evacuated. Federal authorities are already helping local and state officials after Governor Tate Reeves confirmed all eyes are on the sky.
An unidentified pilot is currently airborne and threatens to intentionally crash the aircraft into a Walmart located on West Main Street in Tupelo, Lee County, Mississippi. Fortunately, managers of the locations and people shopping quickly understood what was happening and dispersed before the pilot could end innocent lives.
The Tupelo Police Department asks anyone intending to go near that area to avoid it until the situation is brought under control.
It’s not yet clear if authorities are intending to talk the pilot out of it or if they will refer to more decisive action.
“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
The plane is currently flying over Gravestown and doesn’t have a clear direction. The aircraft keeps changing its course. The situation could become a more urgent one if the pilot decides to skip state lines.
Multiple sightings have confirmed that the airplane is flying at an unexpectedly low altitude while making weird maneuvers.
The Beech C90A is currently the most tracked flight worldwide on a free live air traffic platform. Over 132,000 people were watching what the pilot was doing at the time of writing.
A Beech C90A King Air costs around $750,000, has a fuel capacity of 384 gallons, and can reach a maximum speed of 250 knots (288 mph/463 kph).
Air traffic continues as normal at higher altitudes – for now. Other aircraft have been advised to avoid the area. The Tupelo Regional Airport has been blocked off.
We will update this article as soon as there is more news. Come back in a couple of minutes or hit refresh.
