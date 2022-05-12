A Luxurious Bathroom Takes Up 30 Percent of This Bright and Airy Tiny Home

The versatility of tiny homes is unmatched by any other type of dwelling. From rustic and off-grid to ultra-modern and sophisticated, these mobile homes prove that anything is possible with great design. The idea of a dream home can mean a comfortable office and a sprawling bathroom, as it did for the owner of this surprising model that reveals an urban-inspired interior.
This Canadian tiny home building company prides itself in delivering houses that are entirely tailored to the needs and preferences of their owners. Elevate is no exception – it was built for a student who needed private space for completing their online studies, since they were no longer able to relocate overseas due to the pandemic.
The result was a mobile home that’s very luminous, with an airy feel, due to the numerous windows that offer great views, and 10-foot (three meters) ceilings. This Acorn tiny home does resemble “a luxurious downtown condo” without the typical costs of one. The huge bathroom with all the trims, covering 30% of the floor plan, is its most unique feature. Rarely do we see tiny homes focusing on bathrooms, which usually take as little space as possible and are mostly minimalistic. Not in this case.
There’s also a beautiful office space and an elevator bed that supports the idea of spaciousness. Instead of custom furniture that would have raised the price significantly, Ikea cabinetry was used for this student’s home.
In addition to being designed specifically for the needs of a student (it doesn’t focus on the kitchen space, like some family-oriented tiny homes do) Elevate also brings the advantage of being mobile. In this case, if the owner does decide to relocate, this tiny home can be moved from the family’s property to any other location, and rented out.
With its simple exterior and surprisingly modern interior, Elevate is a great example of adapting a home to the owner’s unique preferences, and can serve as a source of inspiration for others.
