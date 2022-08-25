A Lucky The Who Fan Could Buy Roger Daltrey's Former Volkswagen Beetle 1303 LS Cabriolet

Cars with a celebrity history tend to do better at auctions, as some fans would love to own something their favorites had. And they do even better when they are in mint condition, like this 1977 Volkswagen Beetle 1303 LS Cabriolet that used to belong to The Who’s Roger Daltrey.
Roger Daltrey, co-founder and lead singer of the famous rock band The Who, purchased a new Volkswagen Beetle 1303 LS Cabriolet in 1977. The musician went for a Viper Green Metallic paintwork, with a Pale Sand soft top. He loved the vehicle so much that it remained in his possession for almost 30 years, before giving it up in 2005.
The same vehicle is now up for auction, and it comes with a signed letter from Roger Daltrey, confirming his ownership of the car. There's also a Volkswagen Museum Certificate which confirms the ownership, plus the original color scheme. Unfortunately, the original service book was misplaced while in Daltrey's care.
Since 2005, the convertible has been well kept, with regular service work and maintenance, receiving an upgrade in 2014, which included a full bare metal respray in the original Viper Green Metallic shade. The interior was fully re-trimmed in beige leather, which included the seats and door padding.
The current owner, who is a big fan of The Who, bought the car in 2019. He spent over £10,000 ($11,800) restoring it to its original glory and he's now decided to sell it. He shared that “the car is now as near to as it was when it left the factory as I can get it; it's in great nick, not Concours but very good.”
The beauty will be up for auction during Silverstone Auctions' The Classic Sale on Saturday, August 27, and the seller is hoping to get between £28,000 (approximately $33,087) - £34,000 ($40,177) for it, excluding a buyer's premium of 12.5 plus value-added tax.
