A Lovely Off-Grid Tiny House in Australia Collects Water From Its Tiny Roof

This hidden treasure in New South Wales, Australia, is the closest to a lost paradise that you can get. Sure, the breathtaking surroundings help a lot, but this fresh-looking retreat perfectly matches their vibe with its simple, yet comfortable structure and amenities.
No heat, no air conditioning, no TV, Wi-Fi, or even a toaster. Does that sound scary? Don’t worry, you can still enjoy a cold drink, work on your computer, and take a hot shower. But make it short, because you wouldn’t want to run out of water. In turn, you can have locally-grown fruit for breakfast or even pick your own from the orchard that surrounds you, and in the evening you’re free to fire up the grill.
This is what a tiny house in the gorgeous Byron Bay Hinterland has to offer for its guests, while also inspiring anyone who would want to build something similar. It’s only big enough for two, but the clever layout provides an outdoor-indoor flow that makes it seem more spacious.
The minimalist exterior looks very plain, but the interior seems very lively, thanks to the high-contrast between the bright white walls and the darker furniture and details. The unusual layout places the bedroom at floor level, with a charming lounge/living area above it, while the loft at the other end of the house only has enough space for an additional single bed.
The kitchen does have a stove and a very small fridge neatly tucked under the countertop, plus cooking utensils, but the best part is the strategically-placed breakfast bar that literally opens to the outdoors, creating that seamless connection we’ve mentioned. Or, you can step outside and spend more time on the charming patio, taking in the views.
Although a remote heaven, this tiny home still allows you to use your phone or your laptop. Just be careful with the water consumption. This precious resource comes is exclusively collected from the roof, so it’s limited.
This off-grid Byron Hinterland tiny house can be rented, check out Airbnb for more details.
This is what a tiny house in the gorgeous Byron Bay Hinterland has to offer for its guests, while also inspiring anyone who would want to build something similar. It’s only big enough for two, but the clever layout provides an outdoor-indoor flow that makes it seem more spacious.
The minimalist exterior looks very plain, but the interior seems very lively, thanks to the high-contrast between the bright white walls and the darker furniture and details. The unusual layout places the bedroom at floor level, with a charming lounge/living area above it, while the loft at the other end of the house only has enough space for an additional single bed.
The kitchen does have a stove and a very small fridge neatly tucked under the countertop, plus cooking utensils, but the best part is the strategically-placed breakfast bar that literally opens to the outdoors, creating that seamless connection we’ve mentioned. Or, you can step outside and spend more time on the charming patio, taking in the views.
Although a remote heaven, this tiny home still allows you to use your phone or your laptop. Just be careful with the water consumption. This precious resource comes is exclusively collected from the roof, so it’s limited.
This off-grid Byron Hinterland tiny house can be rented, check out Airbnb for more details.