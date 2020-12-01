A Look at the Corvette C8's Tremec TR-9080 DCT Transmission and How It Works

For the eighth generation, Chevrolet embarked on a mission to transform the legendary Corvette into a mid-engine monster worthy of supercar status. To make that possible, the engine was redesigned from the ground up and was matted to a new high-performance eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The engine redesign and layout change resulted in the need for a completely new transmission, and for the first time in nearly forty years, America’s favorite sports car does not feature a manual.
Chevrolet engineers decided that the only workable option that could benefit the new LT2 powerplant was a wet concentric dual-clutch gearbox, a type that is widely used in today’s most successful high-performance cars.
They turned to their traditional supplier, Tremec Corporation, which designed a new gearbox exclusively for the C8 Corvette dubbed TR-9080.
The eight-speed DCT works like two units built into one. Forward gears are mounted on one shaft, while the odd-numbered gears sit on another. Two electronically-controlled clutches engage and release these gears in perfect synchronization, transitioning from one to another seamlessly, in less than 100 milliseconds without disrupting torque.
The new transmission is operated by a powerful 32-bit control unit that was internally developed by the manufacturer, including its software for maximum performance, delivering instant input to the durable electro-hydraulic actuation system.
The shift algorithms are meticulously optimized to hold lower gears longer for more throttle response and offer a driver-focused experience that can be felt with each pull of the paddle shifters.
Corvette Stingray engine has also been enhanced to take advantage of the power transfer provided by the new transmission.
The first gear features a low ratio that benefits launch acceleration. From the second and all the way to the seventh, the gears are perfectly matched, and the available torque will glue the driver to the seat when flooring the gas pedal. The final gear was given a tall ratio to provide a calm and comfortable highway cruise or help the Corvette get to 194 mph (312 kph) on the track.
Also focusing on on-track performance, Tremec engineers optimized the oil management system to withstand the extreme gravitational force conditions. Extreme performance is provided with either fixed-bias mechanical or the electro-hydraulically controlled limited-slip differential options available for the new Corvette.
The new TR-9080 transmission and the naturally aspirated V8 that produces 490 hp (365 kW; 497 PS) help launch the C8 from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 seconds, which is faster than a Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport, one of the fastest cars in the world back in the mid-'90s.
Chevrolet has recently announced that the car will retain the same base pricing as the previous model, which means that the base 1LT coupe is available for $58,900 while the same convertible trim has a $66,400 price tag.
