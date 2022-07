A Lambretta Tuk Tuk Camper Exists, and It’s Incredibly Small and Equally Gorgeous

HP

After their @GCAmazingSpaces appearance the boys are still riding high on their celebrity status ... bless. pic.twitter.com/Ps4hLWsKnP — TukTukCamper (@TukTukCamper) July 20, 2014

This gorgeous (and very small) camper is the work of David Motley, a man whose wife describes him as a “mad” raging perfectionist. David and Hazel own a Cambridge-based business called Hide and Stitch, which specializes in custom leather furniture and finishes – so, yes, they are what you might call artisans. This explains the excellent workmanship in the finished project.Speaking of the project, it took David six months and £12,000 (approximately $14,200 at the current exchange rate) of his own money to bring into reality. The actual work started in January 2014, when David acquired the two parts that would serve as the basis of the future camper: a 1960 Lambretta Li 175 Series 2 scooter and a 1969 Lambretta box.Lambretta is a scooter made in Italy by Innocenti, later outsourced to India, and recently revived. The Li 175 Series 2 was introduced in 1960 under the Lambro name, and was offered with a box on top or a flat-bed; David used the latter. He also found an original box from a later model that was once used by milkmen and is one of the two of its kind known to exist today. The work he had to do on both would have probably discouraged a less “mad” man: they were covered in rust and had basically to be stripped down to the bone in order for the actual build to start.The cab of the scooter was in working condition, though, so at least there was that. David widened the box and cut the floor, and welded it onto the body of the scooter. He also tore down the wall dividing the two, welding them together to create more interior space and, this way, allow a fully-grown adult the possibility to lie down.Inside, he created a cozy and surprisingly elegant lounge-like space , with a bed that fit himself and his two kids (snugly), storage cupboards, cup holders, curtains and leather side panels. The fact that the Lambro had a two-person bench at the front helped, because it allowed him to use it as a bed extension in camp mode.At the rear, underneath the bed, David inserted a kitchen drawer. Press a button and out came the drawer; inside it, he placed a tiny sink and a one-burner gas stove, with “cupboards” holding custom glass recipients with washing liquid, sugar, coffee and tea. Separately, of course. In his chat with TV personality George Clarke for the show Amazing Spaces, David joked about the sleepless nights he’d spend agonizing over the color of the container caps. Somehow, you can tell he’s only half-joking, because the attention to detail on the build borders on obsession.Amazing Spaces was the only media appearance of the gorgeous Tuk Tuk Camper, and it never touched on details like the powertrain or David’s plans to actually use it. That said, the Lambro model featured a single-cylinder two-stoke forced air-cooled engine that delivered 7and a maximum speed of 36 mph (58 kph) when fully loaded. Maximum payload was 882 pounds (400 kg) for the flat-bed model.On the website that launched shortly after the start of the project, David jokingly described the Tuk Tuk Camper as “our tiny luxurious little motorhome” that would also be “unique” and “our family could all use (well nearly all of us!).” No word if any member of the family ever got to enjoy it like this, but at the very least, they got a very beautiful, very tiny thingy to admire.