A Lamborghini Huracan STO Can't Shake Off an Audi RS3 in a 'Real World' Speed Trial

Is a supercar faster than a sporty hatchback – there’s a penny for your thoughts on this, but only if you can answer correctly. Nonetheless, the answer is not as straightforward as it seems because a trick is hidden between the lines.
To clarify this conundrum, let’s talk cars: a Lamborghini and a small Audi – which is faster? This makes it easier, but there is still room for speculation and debate. Fair enough, so let’s spill the beans completely: a Lamborghini Huracan STO takes the agility test against an Audi RS3 Sportback.
Well, on paper, the Italian bull takes every single win – more cylinders (twice as many, to be exact), more horsepower, more torque, more speed, and more acceleration. Yes, all that’s nice and cute and sweet. At the track. But how about the actual streets? Those with oncoming traffic, junctions, roundabouts, traffic signs, and a whole bunch of performance-inhibiting institutions.
Now then, the guys from AutoTrader wanted to solve this riddle fashionably and safely. A thorough test can only be relevant if taken under specific circumstances. In our case, put the Lambo and its corporate cousin in traffic. But that wouldn’t be wise – or advisable – because the real world is unpredictable.
The next best thing is a controlled environment that minutely mimics said conditions. Alternatively, take the two cars to a closed circuit and have a go. This final call appealed to the YouTubers far more than driving on the streets of a dummy city. Subsequently, the Curborough Sprint Course in the heart of the UK turned out to be the perfect proving ground.
Without further ado, here it is: take one fast supercar – the Lamborghini Huracan STO – and one fast hatchback – the Audi RS3 – and lap them to see which is faster around the circuit. On a side note, it must be mentioned that the roadster runs on summer tires, which is a huge deal when the outside temperature is 28°F (minus 2° Celsius).
Also against the fast Italian is the fact that the track is bendy, twisty, narrow, and slow – not the ideal conditions for the Lamborghini to get a firm grip on the road. Literally, the downforce – so helpful when cornering at high speeds – directly depends on the car’s velocity. The slower it goes, the less downforce – so ultimately, less grip.
naturally aspirated V10 can churn out 631 hp (640 ps) and an impressive 417 lb-ft (565 Nm). More than enough to melt the driving rear tires – if it can get up to speed. Speaking of which, 193 mph (310 kph) is the limit for the STO. And it wastes no time in hitting the climax, as it takes just three seconds to get from naught to 62 mph (100 kph).
On the other hand, the more down-to-earth RS3 is less flamboyant. Its inline-five turbo is a meager 2.5 liters in displacement, and it only gives the driver back 395 hp (400 ps). But it sends those horses to all four wheels, which can suddenly make a difference.
Also, the torque figure is not disappointing– 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), more than enough to compensate for the top speed handicap. When the RS3 hits 155 mph (250 kph), a German supervisor emerges and tells the engine to cut it out – which the powerplant dully obeys, so that’s the terminal velocity for the hatchback.
Still, even with these underdog specs, the Audi is not yet down and out. It manages to stay within one second of the Lamborghini’s test lap time, which is respectable, even though not faster. Or in other words, just because it’s not as powerful, aerodynamic, light, and expensive, it doesn’t mean the RS3 can’t sit at the performance bar where the likes of Huracan go to.
