A Hubcap From Notorious B.I.G.’s “Death Car” Is Selling for $150,000

There is a more macabre side to car collecting and celebrity memorabilia, and that involves collectibles related to tragic events in certain public figures' lives. This is definitely one such collectible. 3 photos



That is the only way you can explain how a



On March 9, 1997, as he was driving away from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles with his crew, rap icon Biggie (Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. Biggie Smalls) was gunned down while stopped at the lights in an intersection not far from the venue. The murder hasn’t been resolved to this day, but authorities know that the shooter was traveling in a dark-colored 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.



As for Biggie, he was seated in the front passenger seat of the Suburban. Another Suburban and a Chevrolet Blazer were part of the convoy, and neither was shot at. Four bullets hit the rapper, and one proved fatal: he was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.



The hubcap now being sold still has part of the ad sticker that reads “THINK B.I.G. MARCH 25 1997,” which was used to promote his upcoming album, Life After Death, that was coming out later that month. The cost: a whopping $150,000, but the memorabilia dealer stresses that it comes with a “lifetime certificate of authenticity.”



