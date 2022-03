A Hidden Danger of Motorsport, Motorcycling, and Cars in General Is Unseen

For example, if your vehicle has a loud exhaust , you may also be affected by issues down the line without even knowing. I presume that there is no need to speak of the dangers of installing high-powered aftermarket speakers in a vehicle and just blasting music as loud as they can go without burning out, right?Unlike other medical conditions, hearing loss does not usually happen overnight, but it rather degrades from repeated strains. Such is the case with Wolfgang Reip, a racing driver who was the Champion of GT Academy in 2012 but also won the Bathurst 12-hour race, among many others.As he explained on Facebook earlier this year, he has suffered a debilitating injury to his ears that led him to be disabled According to him, it all started back in 2014, when he had raced in four separate championships, which led to many hours of being exposed to loud noises. Even standing beside a track is a loud noise, by the way, and if you feel pain in your ears, your best bet is to walk away from whatever is making the noise until you return with proper ear protection.Doctors have cataloged his condition as hyperacusis, which means a heightened sensitivity to sounds, which means that he can hear things significantly louder than others, which makes normal noises become painful. He also suffers from tinnitus. You see where this is going, right?As Reip explained, he can no longer use public transportation, cook, shop, or just spend an evening with friends without wearing earplugs just to keep things normal. Because of the debilitating issue, he could not even set foot on a track, as driving a vehicle on a circuit would be too loud for his ears. The Belgian racing driver described the pain as a needle that pierces through his eardrum when he hears a car engine at full throttle.Sadly, his condition, hyperacusis, is still uncured, but there is a nonprofit organization that is seeking a cure for it. He has made a fundraiser for the foundation, and he has already raised half of what he set out to donate to the organization. The donation link is still open Before a cure is found for this medical condition, the best you can do for yourself is to keep your hearing safe. Whenever going to the track, wear proper ear protection. Yes, that includes those construction-spec earmuffs, but there are other options available on the market.Whatever you do, remember that making your vehicle louder may seem like a fun thing to do when you are 19, but it may hurt you a bit later in life, not to mention the damage it does to other people who may suffer as you pass by.The CDC advises people to move or stay away from the loudest sound-producing source at public events or get the volume down if you have any control of it. How loud is too loud? If you cannot hear another person who is an arm's length away without shouting, it is too loud. It's that simple.If loud noises are inevitable, do your best to limit your exposure to them, as well as wear proper hearing protection devices. While it may seem easy to divagate this and just say, “Because Racecar!” We suggest taking the higher road and thinking in perspective.