A Hidden Danger of Motorsport, Motorcycling, and Cars in General Is Unseen

The first time I had heard about (pun not intended, but it happened) the risk of losing acoustic acuity, or hearing loss, was when I started being interested in motorcycles. At that time, I had read about the risks of having a cheap helmet that will not block wind noise too much, and I learned it was a bad idea to ride for hours with a poorly insulated helmet.
While I had bought the best helmet I could afford at the time, it was not exactly quiet. So I decided to wear earplugs on every long ride. I also wore a balaclava every time I put my helmet on, which helped add a bit more insulation to the mix. Years later, I can still pride myself on great results every time I get my hearing tested.
I am not a doctor, so that was not medical advice, but rather a story from personal experience, which worked for me but might not work for you. Please consult a doctor specializing in the field before using earplugs or other medical devices.
However, my example is a fortunate one, but others were not so lucky. Also at risk of hearing loss are racing drivers, rally co-drivers, motorcycle racers, and many more enthusiasts.
If your vehicle has a loud exhaust, you may also be affected by issues down the line without even knowing. I presume that there is no need to speak of the dangers of installing high-powered aftermarket speakers in a vehicle and just blasting music as loud as they can go without burning out, right?
Unlike other medical conditions, hearing loss does not usually happen overnight, but it rather degrades from repeated strains. Such is the case with Wolfgang Reip, a racing driver who was the Champion of GT Academy in 2012 but also won the Bathurst 12-hour race, among many others.
As he explained on Facebook earlier this year, he has suffered a debilitating injury to his ears that led him to be disabled.
According to him, it all started back in 2014, when he had raced in four separate championships, which led to many hours of being exposed to loud noises. Even standing beside a track is a loud noise, by the way, and if you feel pain in your ears, your best bet is to walk away from whatever is making the noise until you return with proper ear protection.
As Reip explained, he can no longer use public transportation, cook, shop, or just spend an evening with friends without wearing earplugs just to keep things normal. Because of the debilitating issue, he could not even set foot on a track, as driving a vehicle on a circuit would be too loud for his ears. The Belgian racing driver described the pain as a needle that pierces through his eardrum when he hears a car engine at full throttle.
Sadly, his condition, hyperacusis, is still uncured, but there is a nonprofit organization that is seeking a cure for it. He has made a fundraiser for the foundation, and he has already raised half of what he set out to donate to the organization. The donation link is still open.
Before a cure is found for this medical condition, the best you can do for yourself is to keep your hearing safe. Whenever going to the track, wear proper ear protection. Yes, that includes those construction-spec earmuffs, but there are other options available on the market.
other people who may suffer as you pass by.
The CDC advises people to move or stay away from the loudest sound-producing source at public events or get the volume down if you have any control of it. How loud is too loud? If you cannot hear another person who is an arm's length away without shouting, it is too loud. It's that simple.
If loud noises are inevitable, do your best to limit your exposure to them, as well as wear proper hearing protection devices. While it may seem easy to divagate this and just say, “Because Racecar!” We suggest taking the higher road and thinking in perspective.
