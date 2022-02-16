A Gold-Plated Lexus SC and 5 Pounds of Gold Jewelry Turned This Businessman Into a Star

Luck is what you make of it, but there’s no harm in getting some extra help with it, right? One way to do it is to wear as much gold jewelry as possible – and gold-plate your car and bikes, too, while you’re at it.
Common sense would say that showing this much bling would be bad for business, regardless of how good for the ego, because it attracts thieves. But Tran Duc Loi begs to disagree: the 39-year-old entrepreneur from Vietnam says that it’s good luck for his business – which, in case you wanted to know, involves selling South American lizards as pets.
So, this gentleman decks himself in gold jewelry on the daily – some 5 pounds (2.3 kg) of it, OddityCentral writes, citing reports from the local media. Not only that, but he’s gold-plated his car and several of his bikes, also in a bid to attract good fortune onto his business endeavors.
The jewelry is heavy, and driving such a flashy car brings too much attention, the man says, but it seems to be paying off. He’s also become a star on TikTok, where some of his videos have over 7 million views.
For what it’s worth, he swears that the car – an old Lexus SC that’s seen some extra work to go with the flashier exterior – is really decked in real gold, and not just wrapped. The same goes for his dirtbikes, which he also shows off on social media, though always sitting around the house; he never actually rides them.
No one should take life advice off the Internet, so whatever manifesting this dude is doing will probably not work for anyone else but him. The most hilarious part, aside from the confirmation that you can be anyone you want on social media, is that, for the money this businessman claims to be making, he froze all of it in those horrid pieces of jewelry. Meanwhile, he’s stuck driving a car that was considered hip more than a decade ago, while wearing the same pair of sneakers.
So, this gentleman decks himself in gold jewelry on the daily – some 5 pounds (2.3 kg) of it, OddityCentral writes, citing reports from the local media. Not only that, but he’s gold-plated his car and several of his bikes, also in a bid to attract good fortune onto his business endeavors.
The jewelry is heavy, and driving such a flashy car brings too much attention, the man says, but it seems to be paying off. He’s also become a star on TikTok, where some of his videos have over 7 million views.
For what it’s worth, he swears that the car – an old Lexus SC that’s seen some extra work to go with the flashier exterior – is really decked in real gold, and not just wrapped. The same goes for his dirtbikes, which he also shows off on social media, though always sitting around the house; he never actually rides them.
No one should take life advice off the Internet, so whatever manifesting this dude is doing will probably not work for anyone else but him. The most hilarious part, aside from the confirmation that you can be anyone you want on social media, is that, for the money this businessman claims to be making, he froze all of it in those horrid pieces of jewelry. Meanwhile, he’s stuck driving a car that was considered hip more than a decade ago, while wearing the same pair of sneakers.
@ducloitran67ag
M9 ??c l?i nh?p nh??c hoa kính son nón dày c?a m? v? bao giá th? tr??ng v? hàng hi?u ae ?ng h? ??c l?i tr?n c?m ?n? nh?c n?n - ??c L?i Tr?n
@ducloitran67ag
Mùng mòt t?t ??c l?i tr?n chuc cho gia luôn luôn h?nh phúc? Hoa Tàn Tình Tan (Haozi Remix) #1 - Giang Jolee & Haozi