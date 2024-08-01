A Gas Can Instead of Your Wife: This 1967 GTO Is a Great Daily Driver With One Condition

The hardtop was unsurprisingly the best-selling GTO in 1967, as it accounted for the biggest share of this year's production output with over 65K units. The coupe was the most affordable at $2,871, but its production numbers were significantly lower – only approximately 7K units used this body style.
The convertible, also the most expensive at $3,165, was a rather rare option, accounting for only 9.5K units produced this year.
Pontiac operated several changes in the engine department, with the standard unit now producing 255 horsepower. However, customers could still order more potent 400ci engines, and the top configuration generated 360 horsepower.
The 1967 Pontiac GTO in these photos is advertised as a daily driver candidate with one condition: you must accept a gas tank on the front passenger seat. eBay seller fiatspor explains on the auction site that the GTO has been in this condition for the past 15 years, but the car can drive for as long as you want if you don't mind this condition.
If you can convince your wife that the front seat is reserved for the gas tank, this GTO is ready for the road, especially as the owner has already taken care of several parts, installed a new alternator and new belts, and is getting ready to install the fuel tank.
They claim they wanted to install a new trunk pan, so the tank is now in the trunk and waiting for more repairs.
The GTO needs obvious bodywork, and the floors must be replaced, likely as the car has been sitting for a long time. However, considering it's a daily driver candidate, this GTO is in running condition, with the 400ci unit rebuilt "not long ago." The transmission has also been rebuilt, so the powertrain should be in tip-top shape. The engine is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.
This GTO is a factory AC car and obviously requires a lot of work to return to a tip-top shape. However, considering it's already prepared for the road, most of the restoration work would be focused on refreshing the interior and doing the metalwork, so I don't expect the car to remain available for long.
As with any project car, it all depends on the price, and the seller won't give up on their GTO cheaply. They expect to get $12,900 for this Pontiac GTO, and the price is firm, so it'll be interesting to see how fast it finds a new home. The auction site claims approximately 40 people have added the car to their watchlist, so if you're also interested in the GTO, contact the seller to discuss all the details.
It's parked in Staten Island, New York, and you'll better tow it home than drive it on a long journey with a gas tank on the passenger seat.
Pontiac operated several changes in the engine department, with the standard unit now producing 255 horsepower. However, customers could still order more potent 400ci engines, and the top configuration generated 360 horsepower.
The 1967 Pontiac GTO in these photos is advertised as a daily driver candidate with one condition: you must accept a gas tank on the front passenger seat. eBay seller fiatspor explains on the auction site that the GTO has been in this condition for the past 15 years, but the car can drive for as long as you want if you don't mind this condition.
If you can convince your wife that the front seat is reserved for the gas tank, this GTO is ready for the road, especially as the owner has already taken care of several parts, installed a new alternator and new belts, and is getting ready to install the fuel tank.
They claim they wanted to install a new trunk pan, so the tank is now in the trunk and waiting for more repairs.
The GTO needs obvious bodywork, and the floors must be replaced, likely as the car has been sitting for a long time. However, considering it's a daily driver candidate, this GTO is in running condition, with the 400ci unit rebuilt "not long ago." The transmission has also been rebuilt, so the powertrain should be in tip-top shape. The engine is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.
This GTO is a factory AC car and obviously requires a lot of work to return to a tip-top shape. However, considering it's already prepared for the road, most of the restoration work would be focused on refreshing the interior and doing the metalwork, so I don't expect the car to remain available for long.
As with any project car, it all depends on the price, and the seller won't give up on their GTO cheaply. They expect to get $12,900 for this Pontiac GTO, and the price is firm, so it'll be interesting to see how fast it finds a new home. The auction site claims approximately 40 people have added the car to their watchlist, so if you're also interested in the GTO, contact the seller to discuss all the details.
It's parked in Staten Island, New York, and you'll better tow it home than drive it on a long journey with a gas tank on the passenger seat.