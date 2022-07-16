A Flamboyant Flashy Jeep for the Ultimate Motoring Experience

Say you suddenly grew a desire to jump into your car and drive. You imagine the gentle breeze running over the open-top vehicle. Then suddenly, you feel the cold embrace of mud and rain, and you hear the wheels free spinning in a river. And you just feel like you want to listen to Bach. From 500 yards away, in the middle of a salt flat in the deep south.
The epic end to the adventurous fantasy arrives in the hand of the waiter, who brings the expensive champagne to the fine dining restaurant you took your friends out to. So there is only one question that pops into your mind: "How big of a truck will I need to carry around all the cars to do all this in one afternoon without looking like a complete and utter playboy millionaire from the Middle East?"
Well, truth be told, the answer is just one car. At least according to Ultimate Toys' latest and fiercest automobile, the Ultimate Jeep. A custom rebuilt Wrangler with extra non-factory provided options, the mean-looking machine is carelessly delightful and ruggedly reliable. It has enough room for five people, a 12,000 lb (5,443 kg), 6 HP winch, LED lights all around, equal proportions of body armor, and entertainment. It's all you need to conquer everything from the Mississippi delta to the Alaskan wilderness, "and all points in between," as the company brags.
Just look at it. Matte black and blood-orange red turn it into an instant adrenaline overdose. Add the sonic boom of the rock band sound systems' Torpedo speakers, 6.5" 2-way Mid Bass Drivers, Alpine's class D power pack amplifier with Dynamic Peak Power, and 12V weather-resistant Bluetooth® Adapter, and the ride becomes a roaring symphony of exaggerated flamboyancy. Custom-made armor-like panels bolted on each door give the Ultimate Jeep the look of a declaration of war against motoring discretion. But the Ultimate Jeep is ultimately a Jeep and needs to get you to wherever. Best keep you safe while doing so, right?
So the fastback power convertible gets its might from the 3.6 Liter engine and puts an 8-Speed Automatic 850RE Transmission to work to deliver the 285HP and 260 pound-feet (325Nm) to the Black Rhino Armory 17"x9.5" Wheels. Nitto Ridge Grappler 35x12.50xR17 Tires complete the rock-climber profile, and the ReadyLift 2.5" Coil Spring w/TeraFlex Shocks takes care of the bumps. Safe and comfortable at the same time, with a hint of appeal. A soft top 30-second-retractable roof with a "sexy" fastback touch gives it a sense of far-reaching ambitious rawness. A cooperation project between Ultimate Toys and SVG (Supreme Vehicles Group), this Jeep embodies the vision of industry experts, vehicle veterans, and auto fanatics alike.
Established just five years ago, in 2017, Ultimate Toys is the brainchild of Gary Green, a successful and avid businessman and family traveler. Tired of the market's confinements in terms of luxury RVs, he took a shot at setting new standards for the industry. His company now offers nine means of motoring delight, ranging from RVs and campervans to this very peculiar yet addictively attractive Jeep. But at almost $90k (down from its regular retail price of $109k), the car had better deliver its promise. The package includes (but is not limited to) the exclusive power convertible top, a custom heat-dispersing angular hood, the heavy-duty front bumper doubled by a bull bar, and built-in LED lights. Upgraded rear bumper with a tire carrier and integrated rear LED lights, slim armor fender flares, offroad rock sliders, and sidesteps featuring 2" rolled steel tubing complete the apparel of this frock-wearing bodybuilder.
