A First for SSVs – 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 Unleashes 200 HP on Sand, Mud or Rock

Great news for off-road enthusiasts – Can-Am just unveiled its 2022 lineup of ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, with more horsepower than ever, optimized traction and increased comfort. Maverick X3 has always been known as a rugged SSV, and now it’s even more fierce, ready for the toughest off-road challenges.
Can-Am’s 2022 Maverick X3 lineup is like a candy store for SSV fans – from entry level to top performance, with a whole range of specs and colors, it seems impossible not to find just the right model. Whether you’re looking for RC models (rock), MR (mud), or DS (desert), all the vehicles in the Maverick family are built to give you the best results.
First things first - the Maverick X3 lineup is now powered by the 200 HP Rotax ACE Turbo RR engine, making Can-Am the first SSV manufacturer on the market to offer such a powerful engine. Upgraded pistons, a high-performance air filter and a larger turbocharger increase performance and reliability.
The engine’s power is matched by the ruggedness of the chassis that can handle any kind of terrain. Depending on the package, the Maverick is fitted with the right type of wheels and tires, from 30” mud-ready tires, to the 32” Maxxis Carnivore tires with beadlock wheels. The new SSVs also boasts what the manufacturer calls “the most advanced off-road front differential,” Smart Lok, that’s fully lockable on-the-fly and features four electronically-controlled automatic modes, for maximum traction.
Can-Am has also worked with FOX to develop the industry’s first fully self-adjustable suspension, the Smart-Shox semi-active suspension for improved handling. Plus, it integrated an innovative double A-Arm suspension setup throughout the lineup.
The interior is also revamped with an advanced Ergo-Lok cockpit and 4-way adjustable bucket seats, with a lower seating position. And, because conquering any kind of trail is even more fun when you’re listening to the right tunes, the new audio roof features six Bluetooth-compatible speakers, a Rockford Fosgate audio receiver, an RMC amp, and multicolored LEDs. And, don’t worry, it’s also waterproof.
The 2022 Maverick X3 lineup is already available, with prices starting at $19,999.
