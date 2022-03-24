A Few Tips to Consider Before Installing a Nitrous Setup on Your Vehicle

The first movie in the Fast and Furious series made nitrous oxide one of the most desirable vehicle modifications for those who did not know anything about it. The surrounding hype grew even further as the Need for Speed series, along with other racing games, made it even more popular. While it does have its place in the car world, some things about it are still unclear.
The key takeaway is the fact that installing a nitrous oxide system in a vehicle will lead to a temporary boost of power, but it should only be used in some conditions, and installing it is relatively simple.
Doing it correctly is the part that matters the most, as the folks over at MotorTrend demonstrate in their 100th episode of Engine Masters, a series that tests various solutions in tuning, as well as debunks myths in the process.
There are two main types of nitrous systems, wet or dry. The term refers to the solution of adding extra fuel to the mix. Wet systems require getting fuel and nitrous mixed in the intake manifold, thus making it "wet."
The dry system is more suitable for vehicles that have an injection system that can cope with an increased demand for fuel at a press of a button, and it does not involve getting fuel into the intake manifold.
The wet systems are only suitable for carbureted motors or for engines that have a single-point injection system behind the throttle body. In other words, the earliest types of fuel-injected vehicles, as well as carbureted ones, will work just fine with a wet nitrous setup. Others will have to get a dry kit installed.
Now, once that is cleared up, depending on the expected gains, a vehicle may get a single nozzle setup, a direct port configuration, a plate, or a bar.
A single nozzle is easy to understand, while the direct port configuration involves sending the nitrous right into each intake port. A "plate setup," involves fitting a plate inside the intake manifold and feeding the nitrous through a tube.
Meanwhile, the “bar” configuration is one of the best ways to conceal a nitrous setup, mind you, as it involves having a tube in the intake plenum to deliver the stuff in the intake, but everything else related to the setup is hidden from sight.
With all that behind us, you are now ready to watch the Engine Masters video about installing Nitrous. If you do get one installed, be careful about how much nitrous you use, though.
