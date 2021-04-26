5 James May’s Favorite Car Is for Sale to Make Room for “Something More Exciting”

A Fast and Furious Reality Show Is Coming, but With Souped-Up Tractors

Of course, the association is not one mentioned by the BBC, but the name of If all goes well, another reality show-type of program will join the ranks. BBC Three has announced a new televised competition loosely inspired by the Fast and the Furious franchise , but with souped-up tractors instead. Farmers and their fancy farming equipment will race against one another for what a press release calls national bragging rights. Yee-haw!The new series will be called the Fast and the Farm(ish) and will air in the coming months, aiming to offer a “glimpse into the lives of young farmers, in an entertaining new competitive series which showcases tractor-driving talent.” The pilot represents a collaboration between BBC Three and BBC Northern Ireland and was produced by Alleycats. It was received well enough to prompt studio bosses to commission a full season.Tom Pemberton, a filmmaking farmer slash YouTube creator, will be on hosting duties. As per the press release, each new episode will see two teams up against each other, including challenges that will put them and their tractors to the test. The format will be similar to other programming, including initial rounds, semis, and a grand final in which the winner will be declared.No other details are available as of the time of press. An air date is yet to be announced.Coincidence or not, the announcement comes as the buzz around the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast 9, is picking up. Just last weekend, a new report claimed that a female spinoff in the franchise would soon go into production: Michelle Rodriguez will get her own movie , simply called Letty.Of course, the association is not one mentioned by the BBC, but the name of the new series does invite it. Ladies and gentlemen, rev your engines: the tractors are a-comin’.

