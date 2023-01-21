A Brand-New Tesla Model 3 RWD Now Costs As Much as a Lamborghini Huracan in This Country

A little over a week ago, Tesla gave Europeans, Canadians, and Americans a very good reason to jump ship and join the EV universe. The overnight discounted prices became just too attractive, especially since it meant the popular five-seater Model Y started to qualify for the full EV tax credit. But now, some Europeans are seeing unbelievable numbers displayed next to their preferred Tesla.
What would you buy? A Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder or a Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive? We’re serious. The two vehicles almost have the same starting price in a little-known European country. The four-door all-electric single-motor sedan costs €222,840 ($242,394) with no options added, while the 602-hp (610-ps) naturally aspirated V10-powered two-door convertible’s price starts from around €220,000 ($239,305).
It's quite a conundrum. On one hand, the Huracan’s thirsty engine is guaranteed to make you visit the fuel pump often, but it can provide tons of fun in almost every scenario. On the other hand, the Model 3 is a great and efficient EV. However, it cannot rise to Lamborghini’s level of driving dynamics. It’s just an overall good commuting appliance.
But things get even more confusing. The Model 3 Long Range comes with a price increase of €39,620 ($43,097) over the single-motor version. The difference is staggering, considering that a customer would’ve needed just €5,370 ($5,841) more to order a brand-new Model 3 RWD before the wild price hikes were introduced.
So, what happened? Well, Tesla decided to update the cost of its cars on January 20th. In doing so, the EV maker managed to make people living in Romania who may have been interested in its vehicles think at least twice about pressing the “Order With Card” button.
Here are the new prices set in place for those living in the small Eastern European country:
By now, it’s clear to everyone that Tesla made a small mistake. A Model X Plaid can’t cost more than a loaded, brand-new Rolls-Royce Phantom. At the same time, Romanians surely didn’t become extremely rich overnight. Nor can they be ready to splurge absurd amounts of money on something that used to cost only yesterday around 400% less.
The EV maker updated its pricing policy in a couple of European countries. For example, Tesla Belgium applied a hike of €980 ($1,066) across the board.
While changing the numbers, Tesla’s employees might have confused the currencies for the Romanian market. The prices don’t make any sense in euros, but they look normal when expressed in the local currency called LEI.
For example, the Tesla Model S Plaid is shown with a price tag of €683,370 ($743,336). But take LEI683,370, exchange it for euros, and you’ll get a price of €138,823. This amounts to a hike of around €850, like the one applied in Belgium.
Curiously enough, Tesla allows Romanian buyers to pay a nonrefundable order fee for a vehicle with this insane price. We built a fully loaded Tesla Model X Plaid and it cost €787,570 ($856,679). You can see it in the document attached at the end of the article. The value-added tax alone (VTA) of €125,746 ($136,780) included in the SUV’s price would be enough for a brand-new Tesla Model X Dual Motor with some upgrades.
However, the fee is expressed correctly in the local currency and it’s similar to what Tesla customers pay in other markets like the American one.
Finally, we would have told Tesla about this error. However, the company does not have a media representative or a public relations department.
It's quite a conundrum. On one hand, the Huracan’s thirsty engine is guaranteed to make you visit the fuel pump often, but it can provide tons of fun in almost every scenario. On the other hand, the Model 3 is a great and efficient EV. However, it cannot rise to Lamborghini’s level of driving dynamics. It’s just an overall good commuting appliance.
But things get even more confusing. The Model 3 Long Range comes with a price increase of €39,620 ($43,097) over the single-motor version. The difference is staggering, considering that a customer would’ve needed just €5,370 ($5,841) more to order a brand-new Model 3 RWD before the wild price hikes were introduced.
So, what happened? Well, Tesla decided to update the cost of its cars on January 20th. In doing so, the EV maker managed to make people living in Romania who may have been interested in its vehicles think at least twice about pressing the “Order With Card” button.
Here are the new prices set in place for those living in the small Eastern European country:
- Tesla Model 3 RWD – €228,840 ($242,394);
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range – €262,460 ($285,484);
- Tesla Model 3 Performance – €297,130 ($323,196);
- Tesla Model Y RWD – €232,740 ($253,163);
- Tesla Model Y Long Range – €267,410 ($290,875);
- Tesla Model Y Performance – €316,940 ($344,751);
- Tesla Model S Dual Motor – €559,540 ($608,639);
- Tesla Model S Plaid – €683,370 ($743,336);
- Tesla Model X Dual Motor – €599,160 ($651,736);
- Tesla Model X Plaid – €698,220 ($759,488).
By now, it’s clear to everyone that Tesla made a small mistake. A Model X Plaid can’t cost more than a loaded, brand-new Rolls-Royce Phantom. At the same time, Romanians surely didn’t become extremely rich overnight. Nor can they be ready to splurge absurd amounts of money on something that used to cost only yesterday around 400% less.
The EV maker updated its pricing policy in a couple of European countries. For example, Tesla Belgium applied a hike of €980 ($1,066) across the board.
While changing the numbers, Tesla’s employees might have confused the currencies for the Romanian market. The prices don’t make any sense in euros, but they look normal when expressed in the local currency called LEI.
For example, the Tesla Model S Plaid is shown with a price tag of €683,370 ($743,336). But take LEI683,370, exchange it for euros, and you’ll get a price of €138,823. This amounts to a hike of around €850, like the one applied in Belgium.
Curiously enough, Tesla allows Romanian buyers to pay a nonrefundable order fee for a vehicle with this insane price. We built a fully loaded Tesla Model X Plaid and it cost €787,570 ($856,679). You can see it in the document attached at the end of the article. The value-added tax alone (VTA) of €125,746 ($136,780) included in the SUV’s price would be enough for a brand-new Tesla Model X Dual Motor with some upgrades.
However, the fee is expressed correctly in the local currency and it’s similar to what Tesla customers pay in other markets like the American one.
Finally, we would have told Tesla about this error. However, the company does not have a media representative or a public relations department.