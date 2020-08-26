A Biker's Worst Case Scenario Just Got a Lot Less Scary Thanks to Bosch

Everything is good, a car only every five minutes or so, and the road is dry. The moon is strong enough to let you ride without a headlight on, but you stay put on that idea. Cruising, you come around a bend and a friggin' rabbit jumps into your path. All sound ceases as you take in one quick deep breath. The only thing you hear or feel rather, is that last thud right before you’re knocked out.
Time, at this point, as it has always been, is crucial. With no ability to assess damage or reach out to rescue services, the clock slowly ticks away.
A scenario like this is the kind responsible for the Help Connect system from Bosch. What this entire system does is detect a motorcycle crash and gets help services on the line to find out your state of being.
So how does it all work? Well, it all starts with an app and a crash detection component. The app is simple, really. It just relays information, but also works together with other apps on your phone for a complete understanding of your state of being.
Secondly, we have this crash detection trinket, which measures acceleration and angular velocities 100 times a second. If any disruptions occur, your phone will automatically connect to Bosch service centers. But it’s not that simple. An algorithm within the device allows it to detect the severity of contact that may have occurred, and automatically run through rescue procedures.
In case of a serious accident, the Bosch system will first contact local emergency services and forward all information regarding the accident detection. This allows rescue workers to find you based on those previous coordinates and data. If you wish, you can even opt for emergency contacts such as a family member or anything of the sort.
If you’re an avid rider, you know what this kind of tech means for you, your family, and your friends. It’s simple folks, an active system such as this can and does save lives.
