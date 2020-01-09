Nick Jonas Brings Iced-Out, $1 Million Bulgari Watch to the Golden Globes 2020

5 Musk Open to Sending Cybertruck to Space on Starship

4 Americans Are Not Impressed With the Cybertruck, Survey Shows

3 Ian Roussel Space Junkie 2.0 Is the Tesla Musk Should Make for Mars

2 Tesla Cybertruck, Cyberquad Made Their Music Video Debut and You Missed It

1 Elon Musk Celebrates China Milestone With Your Dad’s Most Awkward Dance Moves

More on this:

A Baby Musk Is on the Way: Pop Star Grimes Hints She’s Pregnant by Tesla CEO

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and pop star Claire “Grimes” Boucher have been dating since early 2018, making their official red carpet debut at the prestigious MET Gala that same year. 7 photos



You can see the post at the bottom of the page. This is actually the second photo she posted, as she explains in the caption, but it differs from the first only in that she made it more Instagram-friendly and SFW. Neither in this caption nor in the original does she actually say the words “me and Elon are expecting a baby” or anything along those lines, but she implied it in a comment to the original pic.



When one of her followers commended her for not censoring the photo, she said she considered the raw version to be more “feral,” which is exactly the mood she was going for. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is,” she added.



Seeing how the photo showed her with what looked like a baby bump (but could have easily been a food baby or even a Photoshop creation) and a fetus inside, it sure feels like she’s announcing a pregnancy. That's how the entire world is reading it, at least.



The same goes for Grimes’ reply to one comment congratulating her for “securing elon's coin forreal #businesswoman.” “I don't need $ from a man, Grimes is self-funded,” she said.



Again, she doesn’t say she’s with child, but she’s not denying it either. In showbiz, that’s called an unofficial confirmation... or a smart PR move. Grimes has a new album coming out soon, and she can use whatever publicity she can get – and what better way to drum it up than with a fake pregnancy “announcement”? Should it come to be that she’s not really bearing another Tesla inheritor, she will be free of criticism because she never lied about it.



Just to be clear, even without the superimposed fetus, the photo is heavily edited and obviously altered.



As of December 24, Grimes and Musk were still together and attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Christmas Eve party. Musk has 5 other kids from his marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson.



View this post on Instagram Censored for insta haha - almost got away w it . A post shared by Grimes (@grimes) on Jan 8, 2020 at 3:42pm PST



View this post on Instagram Christmas Eve „ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 27, 2019 at 9:01pm PST Less than 2 years down the line, they’re still together and – apparently – getting ready to start a new chapter. At least, that’s what Grimes would have the world believe, posting a photo to her Instagram showing off her baby bump, with a Photoshopped fetus inside.You can see the post at the bottom of the page. This is actually the second photo she posted, as she explains in the caption, but it differs from the first only in that she made it more Instagram-friendly and SFW. Neither in this caption nor in the original does she actually say the words “me and Elon are expecting a baby” or anything along those lines, but she implied it in a comment to the original pic.When one of her followers commended her for not censoring the photo, she said she considered the raw version to be more “feral,” which is exactly the mood she was going for. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is,” she added.Seeing how the photo showed her with what looked like a baby bump (but could have easily been a food baby or even a Photoshop creation) and a fetus inside, it surelike she’s announcing a pregnancy. That's how the entire world is reading it, at least.The same goes for Grimes’ reply to one comment congratulating her for “securing elon's coin forreal #businesswoman.” “I don't need $ from a man, Grimes is self-funded,” she said.Again, she doesn’t say she’s with child, but she’s not denying it either. In showbiz, that’s called an unofficial confirmation... or a smart PR move. Grimes has a new album coming out soon, and she can use whatever publicity she can get – and what better way to drum it up than with a fake pregnancy “announcement”? Should it come to be that she’s not really bearing another Tesla inheritor, she will be free of criticism because she never lied about it.Just to be clear, even without the superimposed fetus, the photo is heavily edited and obviously altered.As of December 24, Grimes and Musk were still together and attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Christmas Eve party. Musk has 5 other kids from his marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson.