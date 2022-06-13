A 50-CC Scooter Will Cut Your Fuel Bill, Here Are Three Popular Models Head-to-Head

With gas prices higher than ever and with some cities being more crowded than they have been in years, you must have thought about alternative means of transportation. If your daily commute is too long for walking, and public transportation just does not cover it, you need something else.
In case you are alone in your vehicle every day, you should consider using a different means of transportation instead of an automobile, at least whenever you can, just to save a bit of fuel on your commute. For those who find an electric scooter unsuitable, a 50-cc scooter that can be driven with a regular driver's license might be the way to go.
Mind you, you will have to buy a helmet to ride a scooter with minimum safety, and it is advisable to wear adequate safety gear whenever you get on something with two (or three) wheels. If you want to be safe, get a helmet that has obtained a good score in a crash test made by an independent organization.
Complete your riding outfit with a pair of gloves meant for motorcycling, boots, a jacket, and pants for the full length of your feet. If you insist on wearing sneakers or other kinds of shoes, be sure that no skin is showing, and that your ankles are protected at all times.
Be sure that your vest or jacket has a spine protector, as well as elbow pads. The same goes for your pants, which should have knee pads and a shin protector, not to mention abrasion resistance.
While it may seem like a good idea to wear normal clothes on a scooter, because it does not reach high speeds that easily, always remember that other vehicles might be speeding, and if you get hit by one of those while riding your scooter, it does not matter how good you were looking in your flip-flops.
With all that behind us, getting a 50-cc scooter for urban and near-urban commuting can help you save some money with fuel costs, parking costs, and even save time in the process, and you have plenty of options to choose from.
Ryan, along with his colleagues from FortNine, has prepared a comparison test with three popular models in the field, and each comes with its advantages and disadvantages. Watch the video below to learn if your favorite from the trio is better than the rest.
