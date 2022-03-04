A 3-Ton Mysterious Rocket Body Allegedly Just Crashed Into the Far Side of the Moon

More on this:

1 Chinese Rover Finds Mysterious Glass Beads on the Far Side of the Moon

2 Spectacular Full Snow Moon Will Grace the Winter Sky This Week

3 SpaceX Rocket Will Hit the Moon at Over 5,700 MPH, No One Will See the Impact

4 Small Autonomous Robots May Soon Infest the Moon to Dig Up Its Secrets, in 3D

5 “Mysterious Hut” on the Far Side of the Moon Turns Out to Be Bunny-Shaped Rock