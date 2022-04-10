A 2002 BMW Z8 Might've Been This Person's Best Investment Ever

Some people argue the BMW Z8 is the most beautiful car of all time. This might be up for debate, but the fact that it’s continuously increasing in value is not. This recent auction result proves it.
Back when this car was coming out of BMW’s plant, the price for this stylish roadster was around $129,000. Just 524 were made for the U.S. market in 2002. The automaker built around 5,700 for the entire world from 2000 to 2003. They’re not extremely rare, but the low production numbers offered owners a chance to make a lot of money with them. Case and point, this BaT auction ended with a hefty price tag.
The Z8 is arguably one of the most important cars of its era since it never lost any value and it tried to revive the legendary BMW 507 design in modern form. Every single one was sold for more than what was originally paid. But that’s not all. The Bavarian roadster comes with lots of cool features, a great 4.9-liter V8 engine connected to a six-speed manual, and a form factor that easily differentiates it from almost all other cars on the road.
This particular Z8 finished in Topaz Blue Metallic we’re telling you about was originally sold on the auctioning website in 2019 for $189,000. As you can see, this transaction already added a $60,000 profit for the seller three years ago. Back then, the car had 24,400 miles on the odometer.
Fast forward to 2022, and BMW’s roadster is up for grabs again. With just 1,600 miles added on the clock and no incidents, the car got away for $351,000. The person that enjoyed it modestly for the last three years managed to earn $162,000 with this transaction. They’ve almost made all the money that was paid initially back. That’s impressive!
Still, it isn’t a new record. Another non-Alpina Z8 sold for $405,000 in January, this year. Typically, Alpina Z8s carry a premium of about $40,000 to $50,000.
If anything, this BMW Z8 auction result proves the used car market is still keeping up with demand. It also shows that buying the right vehicle might serve as a great way to protect your hard-earned cash or even make a great profit.
