A 1984 Ford LTD Station Wagon Sells for $2.3 Million Because It’s Art

Art is priceless, indeed, and this Ford station wagon is just that. With 90,000 miles /144,840 km on the odometer, it’s no longer roadworthy, so whoever is thinking of paying this kind of money for it will be doing so for the artwork alone. George Lilanga (1934-2005) is a reference in African art. Born in Tanzania, he created works that stand out for their bright colors and whimsicality, and obvious influences from traditional Makonde art. Lilanga’s art comprised sketches, paintings and sculptures, mostly of smaller dimensions.This piece is different, since it’s splayed out on a 1984 Ford LTD Station Wagon. According to the listing on Mobile.de , it was painted over the course of a few days when the artist was in Germany for an exhibit. The man who owned the hotel where Lilanga and his associates were staying offered to put them up for free if he “painted [his] big white car.”Lilanga and fellow African artist Poni Yengi spontaneously agreed and got to work. The hood and the back of the car is by Yengi, while Lilanga did the rest. The work bears Lilanga’s signature on both sides, as well as the date, 27.09.’96. Carscoops notes that this is actually the second time this one-off vehicle is listed for sale in as many years, with the notable difference that, this time, its price has gone up. Lilanga’s works usually sell for high prices, including works that he never personally touched but came out through his home workshop, where he had an entire team working under his supervision.This could explain the price hike to – brace yourself – €1,999,999, meaning a little over $2.3 million at today’s exchange rate. You can always offer more if you want, the listing says, on a very serious note.“The price is negotiable: Realistic bids are welcome, but we won’t sell at any price,” reads the listing. “If you want, you can offer us more than the asked price. In fact this is art – and art is always priceless.”Art is priceless, indeed, and this Ford station wagon is just that. With 90,000 miles /144,840 km on the odometer, it’s no longer roadworthy, so whoever is thinking of paying this kind of money for it will be doing so for the artwork alone.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.