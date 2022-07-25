9K-Mile 2009 MV Agusta F4 1078 RR 312 Will Happily Reshape Your Notion of Speed

There are only a few tiny scratches separating this gorgeous machine from mint-condition.
Loved by collectors and speed junkies alike, MV Agusta’s long-running F4 lineup is the stuff of legend. Among the various iterations we've seen over the years, a stand-out exemplar is the F4 1078 RR 312 produced for the 2009 model-year.
Its ‘08 predecessor, the F4 R 312, was crowned the world’s fastest production motorcycle at the time of its release, but this didn’t stop the Italian marque from pushing the boundaries even further! The RR model that followed had a larger engine offering nine additional ponies, as well as a higher-spec slipper clutch and updated instrumentation.
Underneath its Tamburini-penned bodywork, this nasty animal houses a fuel-injected DOHC inline-four with sixteen radial valves and a displacement of 1,078cc. The engine is mated to a six-speed cassette-type gearbox, and it can produce as much as 190 hp at 12,200 revs per minute. In the region of 8,200 spins, a healthy torque output numbering 91 pound-feet (124 Nm) will be summoned at the crankshaft.
With these figures on tap, the RR 312 can hit a blistering top speed of 194 mph – or 312 kph, as hinted by its name. The powertrain componentry is wrapped in a chromoly trellis frame, which sits on 50 mm (two-inch) upside-down Marzocchi forks and a fully-adjustable progressive monoshock.
Braking is obtained through radially-mounted Brembo calipers with four pistons each, along with dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs up front and a single 210 mm (8.3-inch) rotor out back. Without taking any fluids into consideration, Agusta’s missile weighs in at 423 pounds (192 kg).
The special-edition F4 pictured above these paragraphs is going on the block with 9,400 miles (15,000 km) under its belt, and you’ve got until July 31 to check it out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. Currently, the top bidder is offering just north of ten grand to score this Italian marvel.
