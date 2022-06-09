9K-Mile 2006 MV Agusta F4 1000 Looks Utterly Divine, Might Flirt With Your Bank Account

Just wait ‘til you see all the juicy aftermarket hardware worn by this exquisite piece of rolling artwork.
The 2006 MV Agusta F4 1000 comes equipped with a fuel-injected 998cc inline-four power source, which is connected to a six-speed cassette-type gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. Featuring twin camshafts, liquid cooling and a total of sixteen valves, the engine is capable of producing as much as 166 hp just below the 12k-rpm mark.
At approximately 10,200 wailing revs per minute, Agusta’s jaw-dropping crotch rocket gets pushed forward by 80 pound-feet (109 Nm) of torque. The F4 can obliterate the quarter-mile in no more than 11.4 asphalt-splintering seconds, before it eventually plateaus at a top speed of 184 mph (296 kph).
For suspension-related duties, responsibility falls on TiN-coated 50 mm (two-inch) Marzocchi forks and a progressive monoshock from Sachs. Up north, braking is accomplished through dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) floating discs and six-piston Nissin calipers. At the other wheel, one may find a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) rotor that’s paired with a four-piston caliper.
When its 5.5-gallon fuel tank is empty, this ‘06 MY Italian juggernaut will tip the scales at 423 pounds (192 kg). The exemplar shown above these paragraphs has only covered 9,300 miles (15,000 km) during its life, and it rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires with 2021 date codes.
In terms of modifications, this sexy thing flaunts Dynojet’s premium Power Commander III control unit and a complete titanium exhaust system from Bodis’ range. Additionally, you will also spot adjustable CRG control levers, Motocorse foot pegs and an aftermarket neoprene saddle, along with carbon fiber heel guards and a higher-spec clutch slave cylinder.
As you’re reading this, MV Agusta’s head-turner is going under the hammer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, but the current bid is far from meeting the reserve price. With that being said, you’ll have to act pretty swiftly if you’re feeling tempted to get in on the action, because the auctioning deadline will be upon us on June 15.
