9ff GT9-R History, a Porsche Modified to Kill Bugatti Veyron’s Unbeaten Streak

The Porsche 911 had a good platform for top speed, and tuners were aware of its potential. Based on the Porsche 911 GT3, the 9ff GT9-R was born, but its mechanical package was thoroughly revised.9ff engineers and designers ditched the rear-engine setup for a custom mid-mounted engine, packing the tuner’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six. With the Veyron in sight, 9ff also added forged pistons and titanium con-rods. The result was a mighty setup with an output of 1,120 hp. A toned-down version was available with an output of 987 hp mated to a 5-speed Tiptronic gearbox.All this power sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual or sequential transmission ensured the GT9-R was a new force to be reckoned with.To utilize this power to its maximum potential, 9ff stretched the 911’s body with a slanting roofline to maximize downforce at high speeds. They also did a massive trim down, swapping stock panels with carbon fiber options and plexiglass. The GT9-R weighed an impressive 2,923 lbs (1326 kg).With these upgrades, the 9ff GT9-R could go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and had a top speed of 260 mph (418 kph). According to DriveTribe, if proven at the time, the GT9-R would have climbed to the top of the board.In 2013, the ultimate version of 9ff’s GT9 debuted, the GT9R Vmax . It had a calculated top speed of 271 mph (436 kph). But things move up pretty fast, and it’s safe to say 9ff gave up the race for a top-speed car with things moving up to 300 mph. But all hope is not lost. The GT9-R is still alive even though 9ff have re-strategized their business model to modifying and developing standard 911s.