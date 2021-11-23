9ff GT9-R History, a Porsche Modified to Kill Bugatti Veyron’s Unbeaten Streak

In the late 2000s, there was a top-speed arms race among performance car manufacturers. The SSC Ultimate Aero, McLaren, and Bugatti were neck and neck trying to clinch the title. The Bugatti Veyron SuperSport finally took the crown, with Koneissegg constantly nipping at its back. Porsche stayed away from the heat even though it had great potential to take on the top contenders. But tuners had a different plan altogether.

