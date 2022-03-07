993 Porsche Carrera 4S Gets Full Clean and Detailing, Looks 10 Years Younger

Paint Protection Film, or PPF, is a fascinating invention, which can be used with great effect if protecting your vehicle's paint is the goal. Many drivers choose it to protect just some pieces of bodywork, while others go for complete coverage. Who is wrong, and who is right?
Well, if we take a good look at this deep clean video for this 993-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, it appears that installing paint protection film just on some elements of a vehicle and leaving it on for years may not be the best option.
While paint protection film will protect the paint underneath, and it will do so to the best of its ability, the problem lies with the paint that is not covered by PPF. It will not take an expert to see the difference, and this could be reflected in the vehicle's resale value.
This 993-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4S went to I AM Detailing, a workshop in Cosa Mesa, California, and it looks like the vehicle spent some time in the sun. Someone seems to have keyed it some time ago, so the previous owner must have upset someone.
There were also stone chips in areas that were not protected by PPF, which was probably installed in the early 2000s. With a thorough wash, a deep clean, paint correction, and a paint polish, the difference becomes visible to the naked eye. Fortunately, the team found a solution that allows the current owner to delay respraying the entire vehicle, which currently has its original paint.
This workshop has a dry ice machine, which is put to use on the wheel wells, but also on elements like plastic trim, the interior of the fenders, the housings of the headlights and the taillights, and in many other areas.
We don't know about you, but watching this 911 Carrera 4S get cleaned with dry ice makes us want to get the same thing done to our cars. The result looks so clean that it will make a freshly-washed vehicle look dirty.
