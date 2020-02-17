992 Porsche 911 Spruced Up With Aerokit, SportDesign Packages

Available on all fixed-head coupe versions of the 992, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur SportDesign is an option that’s definitely worth considering. The goodies list kicks off with oval-shaped exhaust pipes, a different bumper with the license plate located a little higher than standard, and a deeper front lip.
Priced at $4,890 in the United States, the package can be specified with two side skirts for an additional $1,290. This gets us to Porsche’s new Aerokit, which includes an even bigger front splitter, a fixed rear wing, and rear spoiler.
The German automaker has tested the components in question for 55,000 kilometers at the Nardo test track in Italy in addition to 90,000 kilometers of fine-tuning on public roads. As if that wasn’t enough, Porsche has optimized the Aerokit in the Weissach development center’s wind tunnel in Germany.
Promising to reduce uplift over the front and rear axles, this package also levels up the exterior design of the fixed-head coupe, bringing the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S closer to the 911 GT3. Both the Aerokit and SportDesign options are offered in the body’s paint color or partially finished in high-gloss black.
In related news, the GT3 will have to wait a little bit. The next 992 to be revealed is the Turbo, which will premiere at the beginning of March at the Geneva Motor Show. Spied almost uncamouflaged a couple of weeks ago, the Turbo is expected to retain the 3.8-liter engine of the preceding model. At the same time, others suggest that Porsche will upgrade the 3.0-liter boxer in the Carrera and Carrera S.
Whatever the future holds, do expect the Turbo S to top 650 metric horsepower and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque. No manual will be offered; a blistering PDK will be the only transmission available, driving all four wheels thanks to an all-wheel-drive system with a liquid-cooled front differential and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring.
