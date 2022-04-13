992 Porsche 911 GT3 With Tubi Style Exhaust Screams on the Dyno

The 992-generation 911 GT3 is ridiculously loud. Not long after its debut in February 2021, Porsche announced that the track-focused thriller wouldn’t be available with a manual transmission in California because it couldn’t pass the SAE J1470 noise testing procedure. But following consultations with the Department of Motor Vehicles and Highway Patrol, the Stuttgart-based company received the go-ahead for the stick shift.
Regardless of transmission, the boxer-engined GT3 is much obliged to sing the song of its people all the way to 9,000 revolutions per minute. 503 horsepower (510 ps) are delivered at 8,400 revolutions per minute. Porsche further quotes 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) at 6,100 revolutions per minute.
The aftermarket, however, can improve the aural qualities of the motorsport-derived 4.0L powerplant. Produced in Maranello, the Tubi Style track-only exhaust system fitted to the GT3 in the following video cranks it up to the proverbial eleven. As if the fantastic six-cylinder music wasn’t good enough, the dyno chart also reveals 537.4 metric ponies and 479 Nm. Converted to imperial units, that’s 530 horsepower and 353 pound-feet.
As we’re sitting here, waiting for Porsche to reveal the GT3 RS, it’s worth remembering that $161,000 is the starting price of the GT3 in the United States. The wingless Touring shares this price, and both of them can be optioned like crazy. The single most expensive option listed by the configurator is the paint-to-sample exterior at a simply insane $12,830.
Carbon-ceramic brakes with glossy black calipers are $10,110, a branded luggage set is $6,324, and the extended interior trim in matte carbon fiber is $5,390. On the upside, this is the best-handling Porsche 911 GT3 there’s ever been due to the double-wishbone suspension layout up front.
It also features rear-axle steering completely as standard, a system that turns the rear wheels by two degrees in the direction of steering of the front wheels or opposite to them, depending on the driving speed. Lightweight by design, the 992 GT3 weighs 3,126 pounds (1,418 kilograms) with the manual or 3,164 pounds (1,435 kilograms) with the PDK fast-shifting transmission.
