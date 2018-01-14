autoevolution
 

991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Gets The 991.1 GT3 RS Treatment From Mcchip-DKR

Remember the peeps from Mcchip-DKR, the Mechernich-based tuner that turned the Bentley Mulsanne into the two-door luxury coupe it should’ve always been? They’re at it again, but this time around, the automotive canvas comes in the form of the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS.
Instead of messing the car up with aftermarket wheels or a chintzy paint job that would make even a footballer blush with remorse, Mcchip-DKR remixed the 991.2 Targa 4 GTS with elements from the 991.1 GT3 RS. An incredible mashup through and through, the transformation of the vehicle was made with utmost attention to detail, down to the smallest of things.

Beyond the front and rear bumpers, the quarter panels have been replaced with original Porsche parts. The wheels are also sourced from the GT3 RS, measuring 20x9 and 21x12 inches front and rear. If you think the stance is somewhat aggressive for a GTS, that’s because the springs were swapped with KW height-adjustable units. But the devil is in the details, though.

The biggest challenge was the front axle, which Mcchip-DKR customized to make the rim look flush with the fender. More to the point, the tuner couldn’t install spacers to add more space between the wheels because of the center-lock wheel design. Moving on to the interior, the upholstery on the seats and doors features an motorsport-inspired checkered pattern called Pepita. And yes, the pattern complements the carbon fiber on the dash nicely.

The 3.0-liter boxer in the GTS produces 450 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque from the get-go, but this fellow here is that bit more potent. The Stage 3 performance upgrade sees the output hike up to 575 horsepower and 675 Nm, and the main culprit for this improvement is the MC580 turbo upgrade developed specifically for the 9A2B6 twin-turbo engine.

Last, but certainly not least, the stock exhaust has been replaced with a valve-based system from Capristo, complete with sports catalysts and GT3 RS-style tailpipes. All in all, pretty awesome conversion, isn’t it?
