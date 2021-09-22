965-Foot Norwegian Prima Debuts Jaw-Dropping Multi-Level Racetrack at Sea

Cruise ships are designed to be wonderlands at sea, and it’s not surprising that they continue to come up with jaw-dropping features and experiences that take the cruising adventure to the next level. One of them is the Norwegian Prima, a new ship that is premiering some of the craziest fun activities out there.
Norwegian Cruise Line is ready to kick off the summer 2022 season with its newest ship, the first of six that will be part of the luxury Prima Class. The 965-foot (294 meters) monster, weighing more than 142,000 tons, can accommodate more than 3,000 guests. As any luxury cruise ship, it’s designed with high-end features, incredible relaxation areas, and sumptuous interiors.
But let’s talk about what’s truly unique about this paradise on water.
For those who thought that cruise ships and adrenaline rush don’t mix, the Norwegian Prima is debuting a show-stopping three-level racetrack for go-karts. This was the first cruise line to offer go-karts at sea, but the Prima Speedway is even more spectacular, as the largest and first multi-level track of its kind.
The 1,378-foot (420 meters) long track features 14 turns and goes around and through the ship’s funnel. A total of 15 drivers can race simultaneously at a 30 mph (50 kph) speed.
This majestic ship also introduces the world’s first venue that transforms from a three-story theater into a Las Vegas-inspired nightclub. This innovative space features customizable seating and a giant, moving LED screen that’s almost half the size of the venue, and that drops from the ceiling. The space turns from a performance stage to a dance floor with nightclub special effects, in no time.
For even more exciting thrills, the Norwegian Prima also integrates a virtual gaming complex and a freefall dry slide, with a ten-story plunge. But it’s not all about the adrenaline rush. Guests on board can also relax on the ship’s massive beach club, which includes a bar and –another premiere- two infinity hot tubs, in addition to the generous pools.
The Norwegian Prima is scheduled to make its debut in August 2022. It will be the only cruise ship to travel to the Western Caribbean, out of Galveston, Texas, for the winter season.
