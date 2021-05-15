93-Year-Old Grandpa Discovers Racing Games, Gets a Chance to Drive His Old Mazda

5 Huge DIRT 5 Update Launching Today With New Cars and Events

A series of YouTube videos published recently shows this 93-year-old man discovering the world of racing video games at an age where driving a real car is definitely not recommended.And the best of all, the new member of the gaming community actually got the chance to digitally drive the car he originally owned during the ‘90s – a Mazda Savanna RX7 that he controlled nearly flawlessly on the track. After all, the walls are there for assistance, so don’t blame the man for smashing into them a few times.So there you go, in case you think you’re too old to play video games, you’re wrong. study conducted in 2019 by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) revealed that the number of older adults playing video games was on the rise, with 47 percent of the people claiming they own a computer, a game console, or another gaming device revealing they play games every day.The average amount of time spent by an adult playing games reached 5 hours per week, with more people aged 70 and older discovering the world of video games.Unsurprisingly, the research found that playing computer games comes with a series of important benefits, including connecting socially with other people, staying mentally sharp, and reducing stress.And needless to say, access to games is a lot more convenient these days, especially as more companies are now investing in new rendering engines and graphics that look impressive even on affordable devices like mobile phones . And with most people already owning a phone, the gaming world has therefore gotten extremely close to each and every one of us, as playing a game is literally just a few taps away.