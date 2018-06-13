9-Story Vending Machine for Cars Opens in Arizona

More on this:

1 Mitsubishi Electric Cars to Power Dealerships in Japan

2 Renault Will Have Robots In Showrooms That Will Speak To Customers

3 John Oliver Reveals How "Buy Here, Pay Here" Car Dealers Will Ruin Your Life

4 Volkswagen Dealers in the US Are Reportedly Still Selling TDI-Powered Cars

5 Corvette Salesman Drives Z06 into Dealership Window, 'Tis but a Scratch