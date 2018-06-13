9-Story Vending Machine for Cars Opens in Arizona

Carvana first made headlines a few years ago, when it announced plans to set up vending machines for cars throughout the US. They dubbed it an honest effort towards making the process of buying used cars “more fun” because it would eliminate the need to go to a dealership to pick up your car.
They’re keeping their promise: a new vending machine has popped up in Arizona, the second to open this month, after the one in Washington DC, the local ABC affiliate informs.
The 9-story vending machine / glass tower is situated at Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road in Tempe and houses 30 cars. It’s already proving an attraction for drivers, many of whom come by just to see it and maybe catch a glimpse of how it works.
The idea behind it is very simple and, apparently, a hit with the public. Carvana sells used and / or refurbished cars, but also does trade-ins and financing options, owning a catalog of over 10,000 vehicles. You go online and choose the car you like and you can afford: prices range from $6,000 to $84,400.
You can opt for next-day delivery or you can ask for delivery at one such vending machines. As of now, Carvana has 10 of them across the U.S., including in Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston and Washington D.C.
Should you choose the latter option, you will have to stop by a Carvana dealership and get a special coin. You will be using it to retrieve you car from the vending machine, which in itself is quite a spectacle. Once the car is out, you can jump inside and ride off – into the sunset, if you wish.
“A lot of people driving by on 270 can see it,” Carvana co-founder and chief brand officer Ryan Keeton said of the Washington D.C. vending machine a few days ago. “They’ll drive by and have their phone out the window and they’ll videotape it and do a loop.” The Arizona pick-up point is also getting the same kind of interest from motorists.
