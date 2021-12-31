8K-Mile 2004 Ducati SuperSport 1000DS Looks Great Wearing Vibrant Yellow Paint

A red color scheme is the best fit for a huge chunk of Ducati’s lineup, but the 1000DS is an exception.
Generally speaking, yellow paintwork is a bit of a hit-or-miss affair, but we’d say it suits Ducati’s SuperSport 1000DS just fine. Behind its attire – which was designed by none other than Pierre Terblanche – the two-wheeled spartan hosts an air-cooled 992cc L-twin power source that’s mated to a six-speed transmission and a dry multi-plate clutch mechanism.
With two desmodromic valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 10.0:1, the fuel-injected mill is good for up to 85 ponies at 7,750 rpm and 64 pound-feet (87 Nm) of torque at about 5,750 spins. When it reaches the chain-driven rear Marchesini wheel, this force allows the 1000DS to hit a searing top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).
Moreover, Bologna’s gladiator is capable of sprinting past the quarter-mile mark in no more than 12.2 seconds. The powertrain hardware is nested in a steel trellis frame, which rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage.
At twelve o’clock, stopping power is conjured by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers. On the opposite end, you will find a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. The Duc will tip the scales at 414 pounds (188 kg) before any fluids are added, and its fuel capacity is measured at 4.2 gallons (16 liters).
This article’s photo gallery showcases a 2004 model that’s been ridden for just under 8k miles (12,800 km). As of 2020, the SuperSport 1000DS received fresh air and fuel filters, while its timing belts, spark plugs and battery have all been replaced under current ownership.
The Italian predator is currently offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and you’ve got until Thursday afternoon (January 6) to register your bids. For now, the top bidder is prepared to spend a paltry $2,300 on this machine, but we probably won’t be seeing it change hands for anything less than twice that amount.
